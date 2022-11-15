Skip to main content

2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program. 

Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at least one more back to its class before likely exploring other options once the transfer portal window opens up. 

Stallings committed to the Vols after attending one of their summer camps and receiving an offer. He is a two-way player that holds offers from several west coast schools, and he had saw increased interest from Boise State, Arizona and Arizona State before choosing to commit to Tennessee. 

Stallings departure from the 2023 class leaves Tennessee with 21 commitments. The Vols continue to remain in good shape with talented Alabama running back Khalifa Keith. The standout from the Birmingham area was on campus again this past weekend, as Jerry Mack looks to close this recruitment in the coming weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19417404_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols RB Coach Mack 'Really Impressed' With Freshman Sampson's Performance Against Missouri

By Matt Ray
E8614DAC-E144-473C-81BB-C5494353158C
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses Hendon Hooker's Heisman Candidacy

By Matt Ray
jas powell
Football

Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Fall to Indiana in Second Loss of Young Season

By Jack Foster
AD85E2F7-BA55-4F6B-86E7-03719F50D633
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Opens South Carolina Week

By Jack Foster
8506BD57-8810-4C8C-9402-170815833855
Football

Kick Time, TV Station Announced For Vols 2022 Regular Season Finale Against Vanderbilt

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19417406_168390308_lowres
Football

Biggest Winners From Tennessee's Dominant Performance Against Missouri

By Matt Ray
8EC93EA4-CF9C-4373-A5BE-B562EBCA2442
Recruiting

Touted RB Khalifa Keith 'Loved' Latest Visit to Rocky Top for Vols Win Over Missouri

By Matt Ray
B6B16417-C84C-422E-B847-1AA31418CC7F
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Dismantled Missouri on Senior Day

By Matt Ray