2023 RB Commit Stallings Backs Off Pledge to Vols

2023 California running back Will Stallings had been committed to Tennessee since July, but the West Coast prospect has now announced his de-commitment from the program.

Sources have indicated to Volunteer Country that this is a mutual parting of ways, as Tennessee continues to look to add at least one more back to its class before likely exploring other options once the transfer portal window opens up.

Stallings committed to the Vols after attending one of their summer camps and receiving an offer. He is a two-way player that holds offers from several west coast schools, and he had saw increased interest from Boise State, Arizona and Arizona State before choosing to commit to Tennessee.

Stallings departure from the 2023 class leaves Tennessee with 21 commitments. The Vols continue to remain in good shape with talented Alabama running back Khalifa Keith. The standout from the Birmingham area was on campus again this past weekend, as Jerry Mack looks to close this recruitment in the coming weeks.