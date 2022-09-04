2025 TE Emaree Winston Picking Up Steam on Recruiting Trail

2025 Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Emaree Winston has recently seen a rise in the recruiting process as of late.

Winston holds five offers early on as his sophomore season approaches. Eastern Kentucky, Buffalo, Louisville, NC State, and Ohio State have all extended early offers to the Georgia native. The young talent is thankful and taking the process in stride.

"It's just a blessing. I thank God and my coaches for helping me get where I am today."

Winston knows this is just the beginning, and there are always things to improve on.

"How to shield my body to make big-time catches and plays," says the Calhoun tight end when asked about off-season focal points for his game.

The 6-foot-3 and 230-pound prospect is using his size nicely and has the potential to be a very big key in the offensive success of the Calhoun Yellow Jackets as they plan to make another state title run this year.

"I know how to shield the defender off my body with my size and length where if I don't catch it, they can't get it either."

It is worth noting that Winston has a wingspan of well over six feet.

Along with the offers, Winston has used the last few months to get to the campus of a few schools for camp settings. Ohio State, Alabama, Louisville, NC State, and Tennessee each hosted the 2025 prospect over the last few months. Each school received a pretty good review as the Peach State talent described what stood out with each school.

Ohio State (camp and offer)- "Coach Wilson, he is a great coach. It was great being able to go camp with him and learn from him. It was amazing. When I got the offer, my heart was beating fast because Ohio State is a top school. I never thought I would be in this position that I'm in now. I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity."

Alabama- "It was great. I'm glad Coach Cox sent me an invite to come get some great work in with them."

Tennessee- "They have a great facility; I loved it there. I want to thank Coach Creamer for keeping in touch and inviting me to come up to compete."

Winston also camped at Louisville and NC State this summer.

"They both have great facilities," he said. "They each offered me as well. I love Coach Stepp (Louisville) and Coach Goebbel (NC State)."

One common theme for this young man is he seems to love competing. A trait that Winston has possessed even as a child when competing against and with long-time friend and fellow 2025 prospect Cameron Sparks. Sparks is a 2025 athlete at Baylor (Tn.) that holds multiple offers early as well.

"Awhhh, man," Winston said of Sparks. "Me and Cameron have been close for the longest. We've played travel baseball since 6u. We went against each other in the homerun derby in Orlando. I came in first and he placed third. He even stayed with me over the dead week, so we have a close connection."

As most childhood friends do, these two young athletes always discussed the possibilities of playing together at the next level(s).

"Me and him always talked about playing at the same college. If we got that chance, it would be amazing."

With football season here, there are plans to try and take in a few college games this year. Ohio State, Louisville, and NC State are on the list of interest for gameday stops.