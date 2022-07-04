3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of Elite 2024 ATH Jonathan Echols

Tennessee hosted a massive recruiting weekend featuring elite prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class. While the Vols are working to close out top recruits for this cycle, they just landed a public commitment from elite athlete Jonathan Echols. The IMG Academy prospect measures in at 6’5”, 215lbs and is widely considered one of the nation’s more dynamic players. He has offers from multiple to schools to play edge rusher or tight end. He has committed to Tennessee as a tight end. In the video above, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff goes inside of the commitment of the elite the prospect.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.