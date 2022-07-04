Skip to main content

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of Elite 2024 ATH Jonathan Echols

Tennessee hosted a massive recruiting weekend featuring elite prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class. While the Vols are working to close out top recruits for this cycle, they just landed a public commitment from elite athlete Jonathan Echols. The IMG Academy prospect measures in at 6’5”, 215lbs and is widely considered one of the nation’s more dynamic players. He has offers from multiple to schools to play edge rusher or tight end. He has committed to Tennessee as a tight end. In the video above, the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated staff goes inside of the commitment of the elite the prospect.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

5B494DCE-1043-438B-BD0F-7E440C536C1D
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Playmaker in 2024 ATH Echols

By Matt Ray2 minutes ago
18635AC6-8093-4C6C-96E9-C1BC6A4AF850
Recruiting

Breaking: Elite 2024 ATH Echols Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

By Matt Ray2 minutes ago
podimage
Football

Volunteer Country Podcast: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer in '3 & Out'

By Jack Foster and Matt Ray23 hours ago
5C8A50C3-F6AC-4329-B8AE-71E7FCEDC89E
Recruiting

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster23 hours ago
D2E8E57A-8E33-44E7-9D07-2828748515A1
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Top CB Target in Conyer

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
D6D2E112-74C7-49C5-9CDE-D48F85711596
Recruiting

Breaking: Cristian Conyer Commits to Tennessee, Talks Decision to Choose Vols Over Home State Kentucky

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
03255C21-6D2D-4953-B247-429D093E385B
Recruiting

Priority Vols OL Target Umarov Sets Commitment Decision Date

By Matt RayJul 2, 2022
62BECCE8-8742-4A87-99E3-070249C18D93
Baseball

Breaking: Vols Land Alabama Transfer Third Baseman

By Jack FosterJul 2, 2022