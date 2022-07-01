3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of Tyree Weathersby

Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 defenisive lineman Tyree Weathersby moments ago. The Volunteer Country staff breaks down the staff in a quick episode of 3 & Out in the video above. You can read Weathersby's commitment story below.

Tennessee is red hot on the recruiting trail, and following their final official visit weekend of June, they have added the commitment of New Manchester (Ga.) standout defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby. The 6'4", 250lbs defensive lineman just announced his decision on social media moments ago. Prior to the public reveal, Weathersby discussed his decision to choose the Vols

"Well, it just feels like home," Weathersby said of why Tennessee was right for him. "Feels like home more than any other place. I'm used to the city, of course, being 20 minutes away from Atlanta as a child. Overall, Tennessee is in a city, a small city but still, and then there's the lake. It's everything you could want as a college student."

"Man it's crazy," Weathersby said of how important Rodney Garner was in the decision. "I need his experience. He got so many people at my position to the league, and I'm trying to be just like them, and better. I will enjoy and love playing under him, and I need that experience."

Weathersby knew his decision before he left his official visit in Knoxville last weekend, and he quickly told the coaches in person.

"At first, I was talking to Coach Heupel and the place lit up," he said of the staff's reaction. "Every coach was happy. All of them were happy and excited just like me."

The official visit played a big part in expediting Weathersby's decision, which he had originally planned to announce in August.

"They made it be known that they want me and they need me," Weathersby said of this. "They really made me feel like family this weekend. Then I found out that Coach Garner has two twins, and that's one thing I didn't know at all. It was just a lot, man."

Now that Weathersby has committed to the Vols over 20 other Division 1 programs, what are they getting in the Peach State product?

"They are getting a big guy that can rush off the edge" Weathersby said of this. "Pass rush when I need to, play the run well in SEC ball. Overall, they are getting a well polished defensive end. All I can say about that, and I'll let my own play do the talking."

Weathersby is now focused on Knoxville and has a specific message of the Tennessee fan base.

"My message is 'I can't wait to play for you guys, the fans, and for y'all to cheer me on. I will definitely enjoy being there and cannot wait to play for you guys."

Weathersby will line up on the end of the defensive line end Knoxville, as the Vols view him as a versatile defensive end prospect with high upside.