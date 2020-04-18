Volunteer Country
Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

Alright guys, start dropping your comments at anytime.  Will answer from 6:30 eastern until 7:30. 


If you haven’t signed up for the free community yet, when you type your comment it will prompt you to do so! 

OmegaVol 4
VolNater88
VolNater88 said: With this virus going around what players could it be hurting the Vols the most with?

Do you think Tee Martin will help us land the QB from USC and will it effect our recruitment of Ty Simpson ??

VolNater88
Any shot at Mims of Mondon or are they going to that awful team SE of us that has a dog as a mascot?

Bassmaster_vol
Bassmaster_vol

What’s the latest with Ritzie? Terrance Lewis?

Starvol
Starvol

Do we have a realistic shot at any elite pass rushers, cornerbacks, or safeties?

VolNater88
This is not necessarily a question about UT but is UNC blast on the scene by having the number 2 team in the land a result of possibly playing early or are there some shady crap going on? Could UT do some “incentives” as the sort lol I have heard all my life UT is one of the most profitable SEC schools and lets use some of it to compete with the big boys haha.

VolNater88
With these players we were on and they have committed because of the virus would it be kinda of a positive that these if we have learned anything with this staff they don’t give up. Will they keep hammering for some of these if they really really want them and would we have any chance at flipping some of these?

OmegaVol 4
Are any elite DEs or elite DTs ready to commit to the Vols ??

Bassmaster_vol
What’s going on with our recruiting? It seems we are struggling for elite recruits. Is that my imagination, or is it reality, and why?

Krispy22
Krispy22

Cody Brown gonna be a vol?

VolNater88
Maverick55
Maverick55

We need linebackers. safties

Matthew Ray
Matthew Ray

Comments here guys

