5-12-20 Recruiting Chat Recap

If you missed out Tuesday night recruiting chat, we understand! Life gets in the way! However, we have you covered if you want to catch up on what you missed out on.

Bassmaster_vol- What’s your take on Ingram-Dawkins pushing his commitment back? Where do things stand with Mondon? The Vols momentum real for him?

Answer- Not the biggest effect, but I think Tennessee was in a really good spot before that. Everyone I have talked with suggests he will be open to other schools for the duration of the process, so it is not too significant, in my opinion. If anyone is hurt by it, it would be South Carolina. Likely means he is holding out for another school. They are going to have a spot for him regardless. I am not willing to say that Tennessee has momentum, but he has an interest in Tennessee, the appeal to play with this linebacker group, and he has connected with Brian Niedermeyer. Georgia is turning the heat up right now. Still, the team to beat, in my opinion.

VolNater88- How are we looking with Mims? I get a gut feeling he’s trolling UT fans or is that just how he is.

Answer-He is open to Tennessee. I think the Vols are the real dark horse in this race. It does appear to be an Alabama and Georgia race, but Tennessee is leaning on him hard, as are many others. He is having to spend time away from his phone, to just focus from what I have been able to gather. He is hands down the best offensive lineman in this class. He could stick to that October timeframe, but I would not be surprised to see it pushed back again. I do not think he is trolling. I think he is just enjoying the process.

Northgavol- If Tennessee pulls the upset and gets Mims, do we see Wanya or Darnell slide in to take Trey Smith's spot if Mims lives up to the five-star bill and is ready to start at tackle?

Answer- I think there is certainly a chance for Tennessee to make that happen. I have heard speculation that this line could shuffle around this year. We will see what happens, but they can get creative with this rotation if given the time, and it could certainly appeal to Mims. Have heard chatter Trey Smith could play LT to attempt to improve his draft stock with Cade at LG and the two sophomores manning the other side. There is a lot of speculation in that, and Cade has to get eligible first and foremost. Interesting to think about. When I first heard it I was not crazy about it, but it is a pretty intriguing option the more I think about it.

Northgavol-Assuming no attrition, what positions will the four remaining spots need to be or should be used for? What’s the story on Mims? 247 says Vols are cool for him but he seems interested to me.

Answer-No attrition would have to make it two OL and two DL for me. They have to have guys at those positions. I do expect some attrition, but I am just not sure where it will come from. That said, I think they could take more than 25 guys in this class. The common number floated around is 28. I am not sure they get that high but it is a possibility.

MilesDugger27- What's the most commits Pruitt and company can take in this class? Also, based off the recruiting momentum who are some guys that you think will be told to look elsewhere just to make room for priority targets?

Answer- I have heard 28 which makes things very interesting. They would have to blue shirt 3 guys, and there could be some candidates in the group, especially with the way visits are shutdown. However, it just depends on other teams late in the cycle. It looked like Darion Williamson could and would blue shirt last year then FSU had a spot for him. A lot of guys are not open to that possibility. I think Tennessee has some guys in this class that could be willing.

MilesDugger27- If you had to say just based off how are class is shaping up and the momentum we are gathering for more elite prospects is it fair to say we are sitting really well at finishing with a Top 5 recruiting class? If so where do you see us finishing realistically?

Answer-I think that is a fair assessment. Depends on attrition at the bottom of the class and where Tennessee finds other additions. For what it is worth, there is a lot of coveted guys that they could still get involved with. Anywhere from 3-7 is realistic, in my opinion. Either way, the Vols have had a great class if they finish in that range.

MilesDugger27- Who are the remaining targets at DB that we actually have a shot with? Are we still pursuing De'Jahn Warren? I figured with us losing 4 seniors and possibly 2 juniors in the backfield after the 2020 season they would want someone like him to come in and contribute right away.

Answer-Tennessee is in the thick of things with Isaiah Johnson. I will be interested to see Tony Grimes top 3, but It would be a significant statement if Tennessee is in it. I like Warren, and so does the staff. Can they get him to campus enough to make an impression is going to be the big question. I am not willing to say they have cooled on him, but they are identifying other targets. Terrion Arnold remains a guy that has buzz around him. Tennessee has been high on Ryan Barnes out of Quince Orchard. He can play, and he is high on them. Battling Clemson there, but he has remained quiet. Tennessee can circle back to several guys if they so chose and make a push ie. Nathaniel Wiggins, Khari Gee, etc.

VolNater88- Is that DE from SC kinda like a back up plan if the staff knows Ritzie is going to UNC?

Answer- No, he is a take for certain. In my opinion, he is more coveted than Ritzie. He is going to soar up rankings this season. He is certainly a top-150 guy from what I have watched. He is explosive, has great length, and he plays extremely well in space.

VolNater88-How many fan bases have hit you guys up asking what is up with UT? I’m finding it quite comical that fan bases are melting down since an “irrelevant team” is recruiting good

Answer-For me personally, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Auburn. That is just personal friends and family though, asking questions because they think I know something. They generally do not care to hear that it is no surprise that Tennessee's staff has been successful on an even playing field.

Westtnvol-Apparently Georgia got TID to hold off committing to TN this Sunday. Hearing anything

Answer- Georgia is battling hard for him. They held a lot of momentum in the late Spring, but Tennessee seemed to grab it away. His holding off is intriguing to me. Not sure how Georgia makes the appeal to hold him off. He obviously has a spot at all three of Georgia, SC, and Tennessee, so the question is had Georgia slacked, and he is giving them the opportunity to make their appeal before making a decision? The thing I have heard the most is that if he would have committed on Sunday, it would have been a long way from being over.

VolNater88- How hard is Kamar working in peer recruiting these guys we have mentioned?

Answer- Hard. He has been very effective. He has national connections, and he is vocal. He knew guys from his Florida commitment. He got close to guys when OSU was recruiting him hard. He is originally from Georgia, and now he plays at IMG, so he knows plenty of people.

VolNater88- Do you think kids in the upcoming classes are seeing what is happening and taking note of what the UT staff is doing?

Answer-We have focused on the 2022 class for the past two days. Mainly in-state guys so far. Tennessee has made some serious impressions with these guys. The guys they have recently offered are thrilled of course. Hold this class together, and this will become a more common trend.