Recruiting Notebook: 6-17-20

The recruiting world is hard to judge nowadays, but Tennessee has essentially mastered the virtual recruiting world. The addition of Hudson Wolfe bumped their commitment count up to 24 on Monday, and the Vols continue to gain traction with other top recruits. We take a look at multiple recruits and commits in this Wednesday notebook.

2021 DB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson- Florida has emerged into the picture for Wilcoxson once again, but the Vols are not going to let him go without a fight. Wilcoxson's long-standing relationship with Florida will keep them in this for a while, but the question becomes how long will the Gators battle? Other top targets on their DB board continue to show interest, and it seems unlikely that Florida would wait around too long. This one could get interesting in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out there. Nothing is done either way, but the Gators have gained ground, and Wilcoxson has referred to them as his dream school. Pruitt and Company are going to get a chance to shut this one down again, and they have their own intriguing pitches here.

Domino Effect?- There is no doubt that Wilcoxson is a vocal leader in this 2021 class, so there is rightfully some concern on what happens if he was to leave. Talking with and to people around Tennessee's other commitments, there is no reason for concern at this point. If a de-commitment was to come from Wilcoxson, it does not appear it would not start a snowball effect. Several commits have gone on social media to reference the Vols and their stance in their commitment, and it could be in an effort to remind Wilcoxson of what he joined and helped build, but regardless, there is no reason for concern from what we are hearing at this point. Tennessee has done an effective job of recruiting each of these guys individually.

Tennessee sent out an offer to a pair of three-star prospects out of Crisp County (GA), Christopher Paul Jr. and Sirad Bryant. Shelton Felton has obvious ties here, and the Vols made an impression with these offers, while Paul is committed to Nebraska, Tenness is his first SEC offer. Bryant is also intrigued by the offer, and he is another DB target to add to the board. Both had over 100 tackles last season for Crisp County, and they have high upsides. Camp season would have been beneficial to both, but they are both on major radars now.

I continue to watch 2021 athlete Christian Charles out of Chestatee HS in Gainesville (GA). Tennessee is watching him as defensive back, and he has a ton of potential to be an elite athlete. He could play either side of the ball, but defensive back is the most common theme. He plays QB in a wildcat type system at Chestatee, and he has a lot of success. Finding a true fit will be key for him, but he has a high ceiling.

Travali Price made his way back to campus over the weekend, and he enjoyed his time. He got to see everything we wanted to see, on his own of course., while interacting with Tennessee coaches over the phone. The Tennessee coaching staff is recruiting him by committee. This is a Tennessee-N.C. State battle. The Wolfpack holds the advantage of being able to offer his brother a preferred walk-on. Price is not letting that be the total factor in his decision, and his brother has the opportunity to be a preferred walk-on. This is a fifty-fifty battle heading into the fall.

Tennessee continues to leave no stone unturned with defensive line targets. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Payton Page are both heavily interested in the Vols, and they are both hearing from multiple schools that want them in their respective classes. Tennessee has continued to recruit Auburn commit, Lee Hunter, and Tywone Malone remains a longshot candidate for the Vols, if they can get him to campus.

In-state offensive lineman William Parker is almost certainly set to lock in a decision during the 1st week of September, at this point. Distance to home is becoming more of a factor, which explains his strong interest in Tennessee and Louisville. Louisville is selling their recent success with offensive linemen in the draft. Tennessee has plenty of connections in this one, and the Vols are doing a great job of recruiting him. He has been one of the main targets on the offensive line for several months.