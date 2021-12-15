A Guide To Tennessee's Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period will open on Wednesday and run through Friday, allowing prospective Division 1 athletes to sign with the college of their choice. Below is a full signing day guide for when top targets will commit and announce. (all times eastern time)

Targets

DB Marquise Gilbert- Commits at 7:00 p.m. on Monday 12/13/21 update (committed to Auburn

RB Justin Williams

Tennessee's priority target for the day will not make either school wait long to learn his decision. Williams will announce his commitment to either Auburn or Tennessee at 8:00 am. This one has had momentum swings, and while anything could happen considering that Williams is not going to inform either staff of his decision ahead of time, Tennessee still appears to be in a good spot here.

LB DeMarion Tolan (LSU Commit)

The Vols had all of the momentum over the last 10 days or so, but the LSU buzz is growing louder behind the scenes. Tolan will announce a final decision at his high school on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am. The finalists include LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia.

DE Darren Agu (Vanderbilt Commit)

Another linebacker the Vols held momentum with recently is the Peach State Edge. However, he appears to be solid with his long standing Vanderbilt commitment leading into the late stages of this. Agu is originally an international prospect, so he has his eyes set on multiple things in choosing a school this is a guy Tennessee really wants in the class and they will swing until the end. He has not announced when he will reveal a final decision.

Edge Gabe Jacas (Tulane Commit)

Will announce final decision between Tulane, Tennessee and Illinois at 9:00 am. The edge rusher blew up late and has not tipped his hand yet. This one is truly a coin-flip coming into the finish line.

DB Keionte Scott

The top JuCo CB has remained engaged with Tennessee down the stretch, but Auburn has positioned themselves well. The Vols are making one final push, but will it be enough? He will announce and sign at noon with Auburn, Oregon, BYU, Miami and Utah listed as the favorites.

DL Tyre West (Georgia Commit)

Will announce final decision between Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee after 3:30 pm ET. Georgia is not a factor in this one, and it is likely that Auburn does not come into play either. Florida stay is the odds on favorite, but Rodney Garner has made this one interesting. After talking with a couple of folks on Tuesday evening, I still think the Vols are playing catch up, but West remains engaged and is giving them a chance.

Commits

QB Tayven Jackson- Will sign with Tennessee at 3pm ET on 12/15/21

RB Dylan Sampson- Will sign with Tennessee at 7:00 pm on 12/15/21

WR Chas Nimrod- Will sign with Tennessee at 6:15 pm on 12/15/21

WR Cameron Miller- Will sign with Tennessee at 10:00 am on 12/15/21

WR Kaleb Webb- Will sign with Tennessee at 9:00 am on 12/15/21

WR Marquarius White- Will sign with Tennessee at 1:00 pm on 12/15/21

DB Christian Harrison- Will sign With Tennessee at 7:10 am on 12/15/21

DB Jourdan Thomas- Will sign With Tennessee at 8:00 am on 12/15/21

DB Desmond Williams- Will sign with Tennessee at 8:00 am on 12/15/21

LB Kalib Perry- Will sign with Tennessee at 11:30 am on 12/15/21

LB Elijah Herring- Will sign with Tennessee at 8:00 am on 12/15/21

LB Joshua Josephs- Will sign with Tennessee at 8:00 am on 12/15/21

OL Addison Nichols- Signed NLI at Ceremony on Tuesday, Will Fax in around 7:00 am on Wednesday

OL Mo Clipper- Will sign with Tennessee at 7:15 am on 12/15/21

OL Masai Reddick- Will sign with Tennessee at 10 am on 12/15/21

OL Brian Grant- Will sign with Tennessee at 12:00 pm on 12/15/21