A Look at Why Vols DT Target Page Remains a Key Piece to 2021 class

Tennessee has an immense need across the defensive front in the 2021 recruiting class. The Vols have long recruited All-American Payton Page, and the courtship continues. Featured above is Page’s highlights, and we offer an analysis on what makes him so productive as a player here:

Because of his imposing size, immense strength, and propensity for driving offensive linemen back, Page is an ideal candidate for the nose tackle spot in Tennessee's 3-4 defense. Page is simply too big, too strong, and too disruptive to be single blocked by an offensive lineman. A single lineman will be pushed into the backfield and Page will blow up the play. Page commands a double team each snap, which is the most important role of a 3-4 nose tackle. Page has the strength to drive a pair of blockers back, but he consistently shows the ability to face two blockers without being pushed back. That clogs up the entire middle of the offensive line and takes away interior run plays as well was potentially pushing the pocket into the quarterback's face. That means just by being a space eater, Page blows up plays and creates opportunities for his teammates, even if he isn’t the one making the tackle. Page is surprisingly quick in a short area for his size. He shows the ability on film to scrape off blockers in a quick burst that carries him into the ball carrier to make a play ending tackle. That quickness lets him work at end at times in high school, but could allow him to shoot gaps at the next level to get interior penetration from a player most offenses don't expect it from. Page is a deceptively good athlete for his size, showing quickness, agility, and a propensity to impact the passing game my getting up to knock passes down. All-in-all, Page is a valuable asset to the interior of a defensive line and fits a nose tackle role perfectly.