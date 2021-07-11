A Look at Who Could Be Next to Join Tennessee's 2022 Recruiting Class

Since the first of July, Josh Heupel's Tennessee program has added four commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, including the most recent addition of 2022 offensive lineman Maurice 'Mo' Clipper yesterday. The Vols are building on the momentum from an impressive month of official visits in June, and they will look to add more players to the class in the coming weeks and months. We take a look at the possibilities of who could be next to join Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class.







The 2022 wide receiver from the Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences may be one of the most forgotten players in the class. He is a top-300 prospect nationally, but many people seem to forget Miller's recruitment explosion after he was unable to play last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tennessee has been trending upwards in this recruitment since late March. A couple of visits to Rocky Top in June only helped solidify the Vols' chances of beating out Alabama and Florida. Miller has repeatedly told VR2 on SI how impressed he has been with Josh Heupel at every turn in the recruitment. Sources have indicated Miller could make a decision in the coming days. (Update Miller has announced he will make his decision tomorrow at Noon CT)





Kalib Perry





Tennessee hosted the fast-rising linebacker target on an official visit in the month of June, and sources have indicated he could make a decision sooner than later. Mark Stoop's nearby Kentucky program offered Perry right before the dead period ended following a camp performance. The touted athlete projects as a linebacker, but he is versatile enough to play several positions. We will see if his timeline holds or if he might take another visit or two at the end of the month when things open back up for a few days. Tennessee has positioned itself well thanks to an overall effort from the staff, and the Volunteers have more than a puncher's chance in this one.







Walter Nolen





The elite defensive tackle recently included Tennessee among his favorites once again. He is down to five schools with a decision looming. According to sources, the Vols still have ground to make up, but they are trending upwards in this recruitment. A few months ago, they were left outside of his top 8 schools, but two unofficial visits in June put them back in the race. The Vols have several connections in this recruitment, and they will look to try to get him back on campus one more time at the end of the month. Different schools have been viewed as the favorite throughout this recruitment, but Nolen seems pretty torn as of now. Rodney Garner has won these types of recruitments several times, so it would be foolish to discount the Vols yet. Tennessee faces the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Michigan in this recruitment.







Addison Nichols





Nichols is a long-time Tennessee target. The approach from the new Tennessee staff has impressed the Greater Atlanta Christian Offensive tackle. His ability to quickly connect with Glen Elarbee on multiple levels has been an important aspect of this recruitment. Elarbee has recruited not only Nichols but his family extremely hard as well, including his grandparents. Nichols spent plenty of time in Knoxville growing up, as his mother attended Tennessee, and his grandparents still live in town. Nichols has not tipped his hand at this stage if he is leaning one way or another, but he is meticulous in every step of the process, and he has always wanted to decide before his season starts. He very well could be the most important target on Tennessee's board, so the Vols will not quit swinging until the end, even if they are not the choice.







Isaiah Horton





Horton is another in-state wide receiver target that Tennessee has built momentum with. He took a couple of visits to Knoxville last month, and he appears to be viewing the Vols in a different light. He named Florida as a leader following a June official visit, but sources have indicated the Gators might be done at receiver at this time. This makes the likelihood of Horton to Tennessee even better. He has eyed different decision timelines, and he once wanted to commit in April. Now, it remains unclear when he could decide, but Tennessee should feel better about its chances, especially if he was to return to campus at the end of the month.





Branson Robinson





While the nation's top running back is the least likely of the list to join Tennessee, the Volunteers remain a contender for him thanks to running backs coach Jerry Mack. Mack comes from the same area as Robinson, and the two have clicked. Robinson is down to Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Vols are battling uphill, as Georgia has been viewed as the longtime favorite. He will announce his decision later this month.