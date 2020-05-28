Watch: Tennessee Commit Aaron Willis is a Heat Seeking Missile at Linebacker

Aaron Willis committed to the Vols earlier this month, and he is one of the top linebackers in the country.

Shortly after he committed, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "On film, Willis seems like he never needs to slow down, adjust, or accelerate. He always looks to be running at full bore everywhere he goes on film, and he is always moving toward the ball. The way that Willis reads his keys and reacts means that he can utilize all of his impressive speed, assured he is making the right decision, and move without any hesitation. This means Willis can cover a shocking amount of ground, especially in pass coverage, and that he arrives to deliver thunderous hits. Willis is comfortable in coverage downfield, handling his assignments well and showing he can knock passes down, but on swing and screen passes, he opts to separate the receiver from the ball by arriving like a cannonball. Against the run, Willis is an excellent slide-and-fill linebacker reading the offensive line and filling the hole the running back is looking to hit. Again, Willis punishes ball carriers when he arrives. He wraps up well, but Willis jars opponents when he tackles at best and nearly decapitates them at worst. Willis is capable of taking on blockers to allow his teammates to make plays, and he can also defeat those same blockers either with his strength or speed. Willis is a complete linebacker with impressive speed and strength, that is constantly moving as quickly as he can. When Willis is charged to blitz the quarterback off the edge, he times his blitzes well and usually hits the line at a run, as the ball is snapped. Even coming from a cold start, Willis has an excellent first step, exploding out of his stances and tearing toward the quarterback. That speed makes him a difficult assignment for an offensive tackle, but when he hits the line with a full head of steam, there is little a tackle can hope to do. Willis arrives as a rusher just as he does everywhere else, with bad intentions. Willis hits his opponents clean, but extremely hard. Missing Willis in blitz pickup results in the kind of hits that lead to quarterback fumbles and passers getting happy feet."