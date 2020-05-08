Volunteer Country
2021 Prospect Adrian Brown Ready for Breakout Senior Season

Matthew Ray

As recruitment never stops, if football happens this year, there will be a new team for people the checkout.

The USA Academy will soon join the ranks with superpower private institutions such as the IMG Academy.

The newly formed USA Academy will be in Wetumpka, Alabama, and will play home games at Alabama State until all the facilities are complete. Student-athletes at this institution will have a nationally wide background.

Adrian Brown is soon to be one of those student-athletes at the USA Academy. Brown is a 6-foot, 168-pound defensive back in the 2021 class.

Brown has quiet some expectations for his senior year. Winning every game they play is right there among the top of that list. The feat doesn't seem impossible to Brown given the talent and the coaches on the team.

The resources will also be a huge perk. Brown hopes to develop in many areas. Technique was specified by the young defensive back, as it appears the prospect just wants to get overall better at his craft.

The recruitment has yet to really 'take off' so to speak but "going pretty good", Brown says. Brown is hearing from a few schools as the moment such as; Rice, EKU, Toledo, FSU, Akron, and Tennessee to name a few. There are a few schools that Brown would mention he wouldn't mind also hearing from; Oregon, Alabama, Ohio St, Clemson, and LSU.

Much is bound to happen and change over the next few months for Brown in the recruitment process. Having a season this year can only help the young prospect's chances. Playing for what will be nationally known high schools may not be too bad for Brown, as well as his teammates.

