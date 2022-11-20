Alabama RB Khalifa Keith Commits to Vols

Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2023 Parker High School running back Khalifa Keith over Mississippi State and Miami. Keith announced his decision moments ago on social.

Vols running back Coach Jerry Mack was huge in Keith's recruitment, leading up to him de-committing to Kentucky, then up to his commitment now.

"He is definitely that guy," Keith previously told Volunteer Country on Mack. "He can coach at any level. Head coach, offensive coordinator, so I think he is teaching the running backs right, helping them grow as leaders on and off the field. I think he is doing a pretty good job."

Tennessee's offense has always had a big role in this recruitment for Keith, who was able to make three trips to Knoxville to watch the Vols in action this season.

"They use their running backs and they make big plays off the pass game," Keith said of this. "Once their running backs get to rolling, they let them roll."

Those gamely atmospheres also played a huge role in Keith's decision, as he experienced the Vols game against Alabama and Missouri.

“The experiences have been great, Keith said of this. “Like I said, Tennessee, it's definitely a place you want to be. I'm just taking this time, having fun with the recruitment high, but this probably the best game yet that I've been to. Just the atmosphere, for real. Tennessee's atmosphere is just different. It's really just a different atmosphere. Like you would never get this at another college, so yeah it's definitely the atmosphere."

Keith adds to the 2023 class and replaces the recent de-commitment from Will Stallings.