Four-Star RB Damari Alston Breaks Down Tennessee Offer, Recruitment

Roughly a week ago today, Tennessee extended an offer to 2022 4-star running back Damari Alston of Woodward Academy in Georgia.

Alston at 5-foot-11 200-pounds has an offer list that is still currently growing. Teams such as; Miami, Nebraska, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, and many others have extended offers for the rising junior running back.

The recruiting process is very fluid and forever changing, but Alston's process is going "very good so far." Taking the time to get to know the coaches of the schools as well as the players have helped Alston enjoy his process so far.

Alston seems to be very honored in his recognitions and is proud to show off to the media his many blessings. The 2022 running back doesn't have any plans to trim his list until after this upcoming season. "I'm not really moving TOO fast", says the Woodward Academy prospect.

There is a list of a few schools that are communicating with Alston. Out of the fifteen plus offers for Alston; Michigan, South Carolina, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Tennessee is who he hears from the most as of now.

Coach Ansley and Coach Graham were the ones to extend the offer after a phone conversation. The offer meant "a lot" to the Peach State product. Alston even mentioned their current recruiting trail "blowing up" at the moment. The rising junior running back said, "It shows they are looking to bring the best of the best in."

The message was straight and simple from Tennessee to Alston. "Stay patient and call them whenever. They want me to talk to them as much as I can," says Alston.

Tennessee's success over the years with Georgia based running backs has been noticed by Alston, who himself happens to be a Georgia based running back. "Yes, that is something that definitely crosses my mind. I want to go to a school who breeds running backs successfully. Running backs such as Kamara, etc."

As of now, the next thing for Alston is getting to campus and checking that out whenever that becomes permittable.

Alston tweeted the other day that essentially where ever he goes, he will be the best recruiter there. It was mentioned that he had some "goons" coming with him. Schools may be interested in who that could possibly be. For Alston, it is all hush mode at the moment. "That's secretive information right now. It's a surprise," says Alston in regards to who some of the "goons" could be.