Analysis: Four Star Kaemen Marley is Special Athlete for Vols

Since Jeremy Pruitt took over as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers, he has had two full recruiting cycles to bring in his kinds of players. It is becoming evident what Pruitt values in the kind of football players that he recruits at each position. In the 2021 cycle, Pruitt has enjoyed more early success on the recruiting trail than in any other season he has had so far. Though he is recruiting at an elite level right now, Pruitt and the Vols are still showing that they value certain traits, versatility chief among them. The Vols place a premium on players that can come in and help them at different positions or on either side of the ball. This kind of positional flexibility allows Pruitt and his staff to put the best eleven players on the field on offense and on defense. Still, the Vols usually have a pretty solid idea of the areas that their targets will play and help the team. However, with their latest commitment, the Vols secure an athlete that is a game breaker at multiple positions on either side of the ball. Four-star athlete Kaemen Marley from Eastern Randolph High School (Ramseur, NC) can change a game from several spots all over the field.

Marley is a 6’2” tall, 210-pound athlete that plays absolutely all over the field in high school. He takes snaps as a wide receiver, I formation tailback, wildcat quarterback, safety, and at times plays the responsibilities of a nickel corner. If that weren't enough, Marley is also an exceptionally dangerous punt and kickoff return man. Calling Marley versatile isn't doing justice to his skills and talents. He doesn't just play each of those positions, he plays each of them well, impacting games from each one. The versatility that Marley shows, his build, and the way that he plays is similar to former Vol and current Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson. Like Patterson, Marley is a big, thick receiver that runs like a running back once he has the ball in his hands. Marley is also an excellent leaper with good ball skills. Tee Martin and Jim Chaney have shown a propensity for valuing receivers that regularly win jump balls, and Marley is certainly able to do just that. Marley is a strong receiver, fighting through contact well whether it comes at the line or when he is going up to make a catch. Marley also uses his size and strength to serve as a willing and able run blocker on the edge. Again, like Patterson, part of what makes Marley so special as a receiver is what happens as soon as he catches the ball. Marley goes from a receiver to a running back in the time it takes him to secure the ball. He runs with power that is beyond most receivers and is extremely difficult to tackle. Marley is a different animal after the catch, expressing the speed and elusiveness of a deep threat receiver, but also the power and tackle breaking that comes from also playing as his team’s short yardage and goal line running back. This combination of talents and size makes Marley a difficult receiver to match up with. Even though he needs to develop a route tree and the finer points of being a receiver at the next level, it is most likely that Marley will play at receiver for the Vols if he stays on offense. This seems to be his most natural offensive position, and the Vols already have three running backs in their 2021 class that they really like.

It is, however, no guarantee that Marley stays on offense. He is an absolute ball hawking safety on defense. Again, at 6’2” tall and 210 pounds, Marley is a big safety. He also brings excellent speed to the position. The speed that makes Marley such a dangerous deep threat as a receiver and that allows him to break away from defenders into the endzone on offense, also means that he can run with most an receiver he is asked to. Furthermore, if Marley is allowed to sit back and read the eyes of a quarterback, he can cover an enormous amount of ground. He shows an ability to run himself into plays that seem beyond his reach, and to the dismay of many opposing quarterbacks, he regularly displays those elite ball skills when he arrives. Marley creates turnovers on defense. He makes impact plays that change the course of games, going up to grab interceptions away from opposing receivers. What makes Marley so dangerous when he gets his hands on an interception is his skill in returning it. Marley has the speed, vision, quickness, and tackle breaking to not only create a turnover, but to turn it into a defensive touchdown. Marley is more than a big receiver roaming a secondary, however. He can deliver a strong blow thanks to his size, and is a solid form tackler. If he finds a home in the Volunteer secondary, Derrick Ansley will work to develop and improve his tackling, but this is far from a liability. Marley is a solid tackler, willing to step up and support the run, and to use his size and strength to deliver jarring hits in run support and to receivers across the middle. Still, though he is a solid run defender, Marley's ability to cover so much ground, match up with receivers, and create turnovers and defensive touchdowns off of them are what make him such an impactful defender. It is important to mention that Marley has returned multiple kickoffs and punts for touchdowns in high school as well. His added value and threat as a returner would allow the Vols an opportunity to get the ball in his hands regularly even if Marley finds a home in the secondary.

In Kaemen Marley, Tennessee pulls an impact player and true athlete out of North Carolina. Marley is another of the prized targets the Vols had in the Tar Heel state in the 2021 cycle, and one they are excited to land. Seeing where Marley lands on the Tennessee roster will be especially interesting. There will be many position coaches arguing why Marley should join their group. The comparison to Patterson Is warranted on film. While Marley doesn't quite have the top end speed that Patterson had with the Vols, he isn't far off of it. He runs through tackles after the catch, out muscles defensive backs, and uses his vision to move through the defense. That vision plays a part when he is returning an interception or kick as well. Marley is a true athlete in the mind of the Tennessee coaches, and seeing where they elect to use the talented athlete will be intriguing to watch. Marley chose the Vols over offers from home state North Carolina and North Carolina State, as well as offers from Florida, Texas A & M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State among others.