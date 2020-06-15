Analysis: Four Star Wolfe Tailor Made for Vol Offense

The 2021 recruiting class, like every class, has several position groups and players that are top priorities for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff. The Vols entered this cycle knowing that they needed to land a pair of tight ends at minimum, and they needed to be players that were ready to contribute in major ways early on. The Vols currently have two players committed as primarily tight ends in the class, and several others that could factor in as flex or hybrid type players. One of the players in that tight end role, Trinity Bell, could also factor into the discussion as a major contributor at defensive end, provided the Vols could land another tight end. Tennessee has had significant success recruiting regionally and nationally in 2021, but they haven't made a big splash yet in state. That changed today as Tennessee landed one of their longest, highest priority targets, one of the top tight ends in the nation and top players in Tennessee, four-star Hardin County (Savannah, TN) product Hudson Wolfe.

Wolfe is a 6’6” and 250 pound tight end that is capable of doing everything that Jeremy Pruitt, Jim Chaney, and Joe Osovet will ask of him. Wolfe is a polished product already at tight end, able to make an impact as a blocker and receiver thanks to his size. While Wolfe brings excellent skills as a receiver to the table, it is his prowess as a blocker that has made him so coveted by Pruitt and his staff. Pruitt has made it clear since arriving in Knoxville that he intends to have a physical offense that emphasizes a run-first mentality. That means that Volunteer tight ends are required to be able, willing blockers that make an impact in the running game. Wolfe is a polished, impactful blocker wherever he lines up on film, be it on the line, set back off the line as a wing, as an H back, or split out away from the formation. At Hardin County, the Tigers use Wolfe as a lead blocker, setting the edge, getting to the second level, or using him to pull at times. Wolfe plays with good pad level as a blocker and shows sound technique when engaging and neutralizing defenders. On film, Wolfe shows he can block linemen, linebackers, or defensive backs. He delivers punishing blocks that he finishes whichever level he is on, often springing backs for long runs. Wolfe also shows that he can chip ends and linebackers effectively as well as pick up blocks, then release out into a route on a delay. This may all seem rather straight forward, but these are some of the finer technical points of being a complete, in-line tight end, and Wolfe already displays an excellent understanding and grasp of these skills.

There is more to Wolfe's game than being a blocker, but his blocking does help him as a receiver. Particularly on play-action routes, Wolfe will come off the line, get to the next level, and move as if he is going to engage a linebacker to block him for a run. With the offense showing a run look, linebackers often turn and square themselves to absorb the blow, preparing to try and get off the block. As the linebackers set their feet to engage a blocker, Wolfe accelerates past them into the deep middle of the field. It creates an easy throw for his quarterback up the seam that leads to a chunk play for the offense. Wolfe uses his blocking to create a double move for a big play the same way a wide receiver sets up a double move off a hitch to get to the hitch-and-go. Very few high school tight ends are threats enough as blockers and receivers to create this kind of situation, and even fewer have the technique and football IQ to set it up. More than just on his double moves, Wolfe has staying in to block, chilling an end or linebacker, staying in just long enough to have the defense see him as a blocker, and releasing into the flat to catch a first down or touchdown pass down to an art. He attacks defenders inside five yards of the line of scrimmage as a blocker, initiates or absorbs contact, then snaps outside or across the defender's face to give his quarterback a target for an easy throw. It is skills like these that help make Wolfe such a security blanket at tight end for quarterbacks. He helps in the running game by opening holes and leading the way through them, while also presenting his quarterback with a reliable, easy target for chunk plays and conversions.

The physicality that Wolfe brings absolutely creates opportunities for him as a receiver, and his ability to make impact blocks wherever he lines up means he creates opportunities for his teammates. It also means that he never needs to come off the field. Beyond that, Wolfe has the athletic ability to get open purely on his own speed and quickness. Wolfe has enough straight-line speed to run past linebackers and some defensive backs. His 6’6” frame means he towers over most corners and safeties, and he is a good leaper. Wolfe high points the ball with ball skills more in-line with what would be expected from a red zone wide receiver. That combination makes Wolfe difficult to defend in a jump ball situation, and makes him especially dangerous near the goal line. A well-thrown ball that Wolfe would need to go up over a pair of defenders for is usually coming down with him thanks to size, leaping, and body positioning. Wolfe also shows soft, reliable hands. Again, showing the receiving traits that would point to him becoming a security blanket for his quarterback. Rarely do passes that Wolfe can get a hand on find their way to the turf. This is again Wolfe making the life of his quarterback easy. He is a big target, so a quarterback doesn't have to be precise with ball placement. He runs excellent routes, so he gives his quarterback a clearly presented target. He has excellent hands, so if the pass is anywhere he can make a play on it, it results in a completed pass. He is a good athlete adept at breaking tackles, so short, routine throws can turn into chunk plays or touchdowns after the catch. Wolfe is everything a quarterback could ask for in a tight end, a weapon that can threaten every level of the field with his speed, create space with superb routes, and can secure the ball, then use his speed and strength to turn up field and make a big play.

In landing Wolfe, the Vols secure one of their most coveted players in the 2021 cycle, secure one of the best in-state talents in the class, add an elite player to one of their greatest positions of need, and allow another play to shift to another position group of need. Tennessee also wins a head-to-head recruiting battle against Ohio State, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Wolfe is a player that should see the field early for Tennessee, and is an ideal fit for the Volunteer offense. Jeremy Pruitt's Tennessee staff has done an excellent job in the 2021 cycle, but Wolfe is one of the biggest, most important recruiting wins they could manage. The Vols kept one of the elite players in the nation, one of the best tight ends in America, home, and he should have an immediate role as soon as he arrives on campus. Wolfe makes the Vols better running and passing, and by facilitating the move of Trinity Bell, he makes them better on defense as well. It is difficult to overstate how important winning this recruitment is for Jeremy Pruitt, and how valuable Wolfe's addition is to the Tennessee roster.