Analysis: Vols Add Exceptional Athlete in McNeill

Things have been relatively quiet for the Tennessee Volunteers on the recruiting trail recently. The Vols have seen a couple of decommitments in Terrence Lewis and Damarius McGhee, and they have also seen the recommitment if the top JUCO running back in the nation, the explosive Tiyon Evans. The Vols have missed out on several of their top targets that have made announcements during the season, but due to their success in the spring with the 2021 class, the Vols had most of their class already put together. For the most part, Tennessee has spent the fall trying to hold their class together and add some of their elite targets to the fold. The Vols had most of their needs filled, however a few positions did remain as needs, and depth on the lines was a priority. Tennessee badly wanted to add a more polished, athletic, true left tackle into their 2021 class. They also looked to add defensive linemen that had the size they covet, but could also rush the passer. Today, Tennessee secured the commitment of Amari McNeill from Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, GA) who could fill either of those roles.

McNeill is not as large as many of the offensive linemen that Jeremy Pruitt and Will Friend have recruited to Tennessee during their time in Knoxville. That said, at 6’4” and 280 pounds, McNeill is far from small, and he possesses a frame that should be able to carry another 20 to 25 pounds once he enters an SEC strength and conditioning program. McNeill does not look to be a player that is carrying a lot of bad weight to begin with, and Tennessee strength coach AJ Artis should be able to add muscle to his frame. That additional muscle will translate to more functional strength on the field, apart from just being larger and more difficult to move. The added strength will be important for McNeill as he is a very physical tackle that stays engaged with defenders on film as he walls them out or gets them to the ground. McNeill is not lacking in strength, but to continue the kind of effective play that he shows on film in the SEC, he will have to become stronger to match larger, stronger opponents.

The single thing that leaps out on film of McNeill is that he is a shocking athlete at 280 pounds. McNeill runs like a massive tight end that could be considered a downfield receiving threat. McNeill may be at his very best when he is operating out in space, be it leading a sweep, leading a screen, or pulling across the formation to seal an edge. Multiple times on film, McNeill shows up thirty or more yards downfield leading the convoy for his backs and receivers. More than just running the play out, McNeill shows the awareness and athleticism to actually make further blocks that far downfield. His straight-line speed and quickness help him to stay in front of speed rushers as well. McNeill is a tackle that is exceptionally difficult to turn the corner on for an edge rusher because his speed allows him to work back to protect his quarterback. Finding athletes that can move at the offensive tackle position like McNeill can is rare.

The exceptional speed that McNeill shows also makes him a threat on the defensive line. There are few pass rushers that show the speed that McNeill has at over 280 pounds. He has an outstanding first step and the ability to beat offensive tackles to the corner cleanly, using just his speed. For a player that translates as a 3-4 end in Tennessee’s defense, there are very few players that can work as pure pass rushers with that kind of speed. McNeill uses his hands well whether he is working the interior or the edge of the defensive line. He moves laterally well to pursue plays, and uses his physicality to engage and then shed blockers as he needs to. He shows a knack for beating offensive linemen across their faces, getting skinny, and firing through gaps to make plays. McNeill also shows an impressive motor, staying with plays and not giving up on them. He hustles to the end of the whistle, and that work ethic sees him make plays and impact the game. McNeill will need to improve the way that he uses his hands-on defense, and will need to expand his repertoire of pass rushing techniques, but he is a big bodied defensive linemen that fits the mold Tennessee wants to be stout against the run, with the speed to be an exceptionally effective pass rusher. As McNeill adds strength and polish as a defensive lineman, he could be a major asset for the Volunteer front going forward.

In pass protection, McNeill relies on his speed and quickness as the primary tools to neutralize pass rushers. That said, he is also utilizes technique well to stop defenders. The technique that McNeill employs is a bit strange to watch compared to many tackles, however he is extremely consistent with it and highly effective. McNeill engages with defensive ends quickly in pass protection, often initiating the contact on film. He then used his hands not punch out and force an end back, or punch out and shuffle, working the defensive up field, rather, he works to force the defender straight down. This means ends fall forward, face down, and McNeill can pin them once they fall if he needs to. As a primary tool for handling defensive ends, this is not a typical technique, however McNeill works it consistently with regular results repeating themselves on film. It is also worth nothing that playing in the 7A classification in Georgia, the state’s highest classification, McNeill hasn’t allowed a sack in 20 games. That speaks to the efficacy of his technique and skills going against good competition regularly. How the Tennessee staff addresses McNeill’s technique will be interesting to watch. The way he sets his feet out of the snap and the way he works defenders down is a bit unorthodox, however the results also speak for themselves. McNeill regularly and consistently employs this unique technique, however it generates repeatable, consistent results.

When asked to run block, McNeill is also solid. He does a good job of getting lower than his man and excels at driving defenders back. He can, at times, play a bit too high in the run game, and in those instances he does show a tendency to be grabby, risking a holding call. Still, pad level is an issue for the overwhelming majority of high school linemen making the jump to the college ranks. McNeill’s exceptional athletic ability shows up again in the running game, where it allows him to fit into any type of blocking scheme. In a man scheme, he is able to fire off the line, quickly engage, and drive a man entirely out of the play. His speed also allows him to pull and lead in a man scheme or pick up linebackers at the second level. In a zone scheme, McNeill fires out, can help with a double team to put a tackle on the ground, and then get up field to pick up a linebacker. The exceptional speed means McNeill can get all over the front seven in the run game and block multiple defenders when doing so. Much like his pass blocking, he thrives as a blocker on physicality. He gets into defenders, initiates contact, and then maintains it until the play is over. It looks a little odd on film, but the results are consistent and effective.

Amari McNeill fills an important need in the 2021 class for Tennessee. He serves as a more polished prospect and a true left tackle addition to the class. He could also come in as a player with true pass rush speed, despite being in the neighborhood of 300 pounds. The ability to fit in Tennessee's defensive mold while also having speed to be an excellent pass rusher makes McNeill interesting to watch. How the Vols choose to develop McNeill will be intriguing. It should be expected that the Tennessee staff wants to add some muscle weight to his frame from what the rest of their line looks like, especially considering he has a frame that can hold it. The Tennessee staff will also want to be mindful in adding that weight that they don’t take away from his exceptional speed and quickness that make him special. Adding strength will be an absolute key for McNeill. He has good strength entering the program, but he is a very physical blocker that maintains contact to defeat defenders. If he looks to continue to play in that manner, he will need to increase his strength to engage bigger, stronger, SEC linemen. The final point on McNeill to watch is what the coaches will do with his technique. It clearly works effectively for him, but it is not typical. Overall, the Vols added an exceptionally athletic, true left tackle to their class, filling one of their final priority needs.