Analyst's Take: Iamaleava Projects as a "Once-In-a-Generation Quarterback"

Tennessee just landed the commitment of top quarterback target Nico Iamaleava over Oregon, Alabama, and Georgia. The touted signal-caller is one of the top all-time recruits to ever commit to Tennessee, and he may be the best quarterback in this class, which projects as one of the best of all time. Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. shared his insight on what the Vols are getting in the prized passer. 

"There are a bevy of top quarterbacks to break down in the class of 2023 but beyond the Manning name, no passer has created the most recent and audible buzz Nico Iamaleava has over the last six months or so. Breakout out as a massive junior at Downey (Calif.) Warren High School to the tune of 33 touchdowns against just one single interception, the production and sheer size and power of the new Tennessee commitment's right arm is a storyline in and of itself."

"In seeing Iamaleava in person in January, there were cameras everywhere the 6'6" passer walked, ran or threw towards -- and rightfully so. Not only does his size and arm talent capture even the casual observer's attention, but he's got the charismatic personality, big hair and captivating smile to back it up. The Team Toa standout seems to have it all, and the samples of his excellence were countless even on that day. But one throw in particular was as strong a flash play as any offseason scout will see until the pads are back on in fall camp."


"Iamaleava roped the rail shot over one defender's head and in front of the rotating safety, right at the pylon, on a ball that looked like a cheat code in a 1990's video game in how it froze time. The scary part of the throw was that it was a quick-trigger decision from the junior, as in his feet weren't completely set and he didn't get the full, slide step with a strong foundation in letting it go. Taking a page out of the Aaron Rodgers book, it was a one-throw example of why the ceiling on Iamaleava may be the highest of all 2023 quarterbacks when all is said and done."

"Back on his junior tape, Iamaleava's flashes stand out more than his gaudy production or unmatched TD-INT ratio. The activity he shows in the pocket, with enough movement skill to be effective outside of it, is staggering. The overall athleticism combines with the unmatched arm strength like few prospects can duplicate even at the collegiate level. Think of a more active Justin Herbert, but taller and more filled out at the same stage, with body contortion, off-script showcasing ability and body control to boot. Now, there is some added polish to be had with Iamaleava's mechanics, especially in how he handles the football at times, but most are correctable even before he sets foot on an SEC campus next year. Mix in the aggression and competitiveness of his being among the nation's top volleyball players into the mix, and this projects like a once-in-a-generation quarterback recruit on the surface level."

Iamaleava now joins Ayden Bussell, Jack Luttrell, Ethan Davis, and Nate Spillman in the 2023 recruiting class. 

