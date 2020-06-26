Preview: Tennessee Prospects, Top Targets Set to Compete in Elite Underclassmen Showcase

Camp season has been limited, to say the least, and it has affected multiple student-athletes across the country. This weekend, the prestigious Elite Underclassmen Showcase series is coming to Atlanta to play host to over 300 prospects from across the Southeast. Prospects will vie for spots in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, and there will be several key prospects that Tennessee is keen on to keep an eye on.

Quarterback Duo

Ty Simpson (Martin, TN) and Sam Horn (Collins Hill, GA) are both on Tennessee's board, and both guys can spin it in their own right. Simpson has been on the scene for sometime, and he is the top quarterback on Tennessee's board. He has let his recruitment gear down in recent months, and he is weighing all options. Horn's stock has soared in recent months, and Tennessee's offer was big for the strong-armed prospect, as his whole family has attended the University. Tennessee's staff will continue to evaluate Horn, and he will have a chance to show his skillset alongside Simpson in a premier event.

Trio of In-state skill players

Tommy Winton is considered one of the most versatile prospects in the country, and he is getting ready for an increased workload at Catholic in the fall. Winton has obvious ties to the University, and he has been a frequent visitor to campus over the past couple of seasons, and Tennessee remains high in his recruitment. He will get a chance to work with other elite slot receivers and compete at a high level. Winton has not been challenged by many strong DB's at the prep level minus the Ensworth duo of Keshawn Lawrence and Andre Turrentine, so he will get a chance to show he belongs in the conversation this weekend. Isaiah Horton frequently competed against the DB duo mentioned above, as he played with them. He is a big frame receiver that is garnering national attention, and he has remained high on the Vols. He will look to compete at wide receiver during the event. Taylor Groves (East Robertson) will also be in attendance, and he is an impressive receiver with a long frame and leaping abilities, which bode well for him in this type of setting. This will be his first opportunity to compete on a national stage, so it may take some time to adjust to the speed, but when he does, he could provide some highlights throughout the event.

2021 Athlete with Tennessee Offer

Christian Charles (Chestatee, GA) is a fast-rising prospect, and Tennessee has kept close tabs on him in recent months. Charles has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech since Tennessee offered in late April. Charles plays wildcat quarterback at the high school level, but he will camp as a defensive back, which is where he most likely projects if he were to come to Tennessee. He will get a chance to catch some eyes and flash his natural athletic ability.

Coveted pair of 2021 Offensive Tackles

Riley Quick (Hewitt-Trussville, AL) and Fisher Anderson (Franklin, TN) are both scheduled to be in attendance. They both come in a similar situation. They have the desired length and athleticism to succeed at the college level, but they have to add overall mass to hold up in the SEC. Quick is the brother of Pierce Quick, an Alabama signee in the 2019 class, and the younger Quick already has a relationship with Brian Niedermeyer from that recruitment. Anderson is the top offensive lineman to emerge in the early crop of 2022 prospects in the state of Tennessee, and he holds offers from across the country while remaining high on Tennessee.

Coveted Pair of 2022 Linebackers

CJ Washington is a freak athlete from Cedartown (Ga,), and while many believe he is destined to follow former Cedartown great Nick Chubb's footsteps to Georgia, several other schools are making him a priority, including Tennessee. His size and explosiveness should be one of the more talked about topics from the event. Jeremy Pruitt covets length from his edge rushers, and in-state prospect Keaten Wade possesses just that. He will get his first opportunity to compete on a national stage during the event, and show off his athleticism.

Trio of 2023 prospects

Newton (GA) prospect Justin Benton has caught the eye of many this off-season, and rightfully so, given his size and athleticism. He will get a chance to continue impressing over the weekend. Devin Hyatt, the younger brother of Tennessee Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt, will be in attendance as well. He is already well-developed for his age and runs polished routes. He will get the opportunity to show why he is the next man up at nationally-ranked Dutchfork (SC.) Tennessee went into Alabama in 2021 for a coveted edge rusher, and they will have a chance to do the same in 2023 with Kelby Collins. The rising sophomore already measures in at 6'4, 230 pounds, and he is a freakish athlete for his age and size. He will be an intriguing name to watch.

Other notable names attending the event include, Caleb Downs, Damari Alston, Quintavious Lockett, Tyree West, Omari Kelly, Walter Nolen, Keaten Wade, and Jaron Willis.