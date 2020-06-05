Vol Legacy, Fast-Rising TE Bennett Christian Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment Surge

Volunteer Country
Bennett Christian, a 2022 tight end from Allatoona High School in Acworth, Georgia, has seen an increase in college attention lately.

 "My recruitment is going smooth," says Bennett. Bennett is focusing on further developing relationships with the college coaches as well as getting familiar with the offensive schematics.

 Bennett even gives a little credit to the pandemic for his attention as of late. Talking about finding the silver lining in the situation. Bennett explains, "I think schools are really just now finding out about me. Since quarantine, coaches have had extra recruiting time, which always works in our favor."

 Teams are impressed with "physicality" and "ball skills" that are possessed by the young tight end. Bennett added, "Teams usually say how they love that I am a true tight end, which you don't really see anymore."

 Twelve schools have extended an offer to the 2022 prospect so far. At 6-foot-6 and 235-pounds, Bennett has begun catching the eyes of coaches. There are four schools out of the twelve that have been standing out so far.

 Bennett recently had an explosion as he gained 3 offers in roughly 24 hours. Nebraska, Kansas, UAB, South Alabama, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky had all offered the big framed tight end, until the other day. Then came June 2nd, where Ohio State and Penn State offered, followed by Tennessee on June 3rd.

 Bennett has the blessing of past experiences to guide him. Granted that recruiting was much different years ago, Bennett's uncle is a former player at Penn State, while his father is a former Tennessee Vol. "Really it has been my motivation," says Bennett. The past stories have really fed the dreams of playing college ball.

 Coach Osovet, Tennessee's tight end's coach, extended the offer to the rising junior. The offer was a big one for the household and family overall. "As everyone expects, it does mean a lot. Growing up a Volunteer fan this offer is really cool. My family has been congratulating me as well as it's all just a blessing from God."

 Bennett spoke about Coach Osovet referring to him as, "Coach Oz." The love of the football from Coach Osovet is noticeable to the young prospect. "He is a great man. I have a good relationship building up. I really enjoy talking to him."

 Sometimes the messages between coaches and prospects aren't as clear as some would like. The size and skill set are noticed for sure, and it is all summed up simply. "Tennessee's message is that they really are interested in me, that is something we both have in common."

 At the moment, there seems to be no timetable for any decisions, but as far as Tennessee keeping pace, Bennett just wants to keep building on the relationships with coaches.

 As this story closes, it is worth noting that Bennett was offered on the same day that Vol Nation had to say goodbye to a Tennessee Legend in Coach Johnny Majors. Bennett's father, Bill Christian, played for the late great, Coach Majors.

 Bennett was very familiar with Coach Majors and the influence he had on his father. "During my life, my dad has had some funny Majors stories. It is really cool to hear how football was like then versus now. I've met Coach Majors once, and I can confirm my dad is a great Johnny Majors impressionist."

