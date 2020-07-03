Vols Remain Potential Landing Spot for Elite Guard and Foward Combo

Forward Paolo Banchero and Guard Kennedy Chandler are both SI All-American's, and despite being on opposite ends of the country, they have developed a strong bond and hinted about the idea of playing with each other at the college level. Both coveted prospects are top targets for Tennessee in the 2021 recruiting class and both blog exclusively with Sports Illustrated All-American. In his most recent blog, Banchero talked more on the recruiting process, saying, "My recruitment is pretty slow with no travel; I’ve just been talking to coaches for the most part. It’s still Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Washington, and Arizona. I think with the pandemic slowing up my recruitment, I’m more so thinking that I’ll probably wait longer than I probably would have. There’s just so many things that I don’t know. I want to take extra time to think about it, but not make a decision. I’d rather be safe than sorry, but I understand why some players might want to go ahead and end it and commit early."

Chandler recently cut his list to five, including Memphis, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, and Tennessee. So, the option for the two to team up would be at Duke, Kentucky, or Tennessee, as it stands.

Banchero added in his blog yesterday, "Me and my guy Kennedy Chandler have had talks about maybe teaming up in college. That’s my boy, and it all depends on how we’re feeling in the end. We want the best for each other, so maybe that can be together. If it’s not, we’re gonna do what’s best for us individually."

Chandler echoed the same sentiments in his blog, saying, "I know that people are talking about me and my guy Paolo (Banchero) being maybe a package deal and teaming up in college too. I would love to play with him in college, and if the school that we both feel is right for us happens to be the same school, then that’s great."

Both prospects took an official visit to Tennessee together in October. Banchero still has one visit to use, while Chandler has multiple. Banchero has already visited Duke and Kentucky officially, so the Vols hold an advantage with getting them on campus at the same time.

Continue to follow SI All-American for more blogs and exclusive content from the highly sought after prospects.