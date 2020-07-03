Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vols Remain Potential Landing Spot for Elite Guard and Foward Combo

Matthew Ray

Forward Paolo Banchero and Guard Kennedy Chandler are both SI All-American's, and despite being on opposite ends of the country, they have developed a strong bond and hinted about the idea of playing with each other at the college level. Both coveted prospects are top targets for Tennessee in the 2021 recruiting class and both blog exclusively with Sports Illustrated All-American. In his most recent blog, Banchero talked more on the recruiting process, saying, "My recruitment is pretty slow with no travel; I’ve just been talking to coaches for the most part. It’s still Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Washington, and Arizona. I think with the pandemic slowing up my recruitment, I’m more so thinking that I’ll probably wait longer than I probably would have. There’s just so many things that I don’t know. I want to take extra time to think about it, but not make a decision. I’d rather be safe than sorry, but I understand why some players might want to go ahead and end it and commit early."

Chandler recently cut his list to five, including Memphis, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, and Tennessee. So, the option for the two to team up would be at Duke, Kentucky, or Tennessee, as it stands.

Banchero added in his blog yesterday,  "Me and my guy Kennedy Chandler have had talks about maybe teaming up in college. That’s my boy, and it all depends on how we’re feeling in the end. We want the best for each other, so maybe that can be together. If it’s not, we’re gonna do what’s best for us individually."

Chandler echoed the same sentiments in his blog, saying, "I know that people are talking about me and my guy Paolo (Banchero) being maybe a package deal and teaming up in college too. I would love to play with him in college, and if the school that we both feel is right for us happens to be the same school, then that’s great."

Both prospects took an official visit to Tennessee together in October. Banchero still has one visit to use, while Chandler has multiple. Banchero has already visited Duke and Kentucky officially, so the Vols hold an advantage with getting them on campus at the same time.

Continue to follow SI All-American for more blogs and exclusive content from the highly sought after prospects.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 6-2-20

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Former Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Memories of Johnny Majors

A few former Tennessee coaches and players shared their favorite memories with former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors recently — which were made public to the masses after Tennessee Football’s official Twitter account shared them as a special sneak peek for the ESPN Documentary: Johnny Majors, Straight Ahead. ..

Volunteer Country Staff

QB Guru George Whitfield Weighs-In on Vols QB Commit Salter's Elite 11 Performance

Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston are all on his resume as coach, and George Whitfield Jr. weighs-in on what he saw from Kaidon Salter at the Elite 11.

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Remain COVID-19 Free, Controlling Own Surroundings

Jeremy Pruitt provides an update on the COVID-19 testing for the Tennessee football program.

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Commit Wolfe Talks Supporting Future Teammate at Elite 11, Decision to Choose Tennessee, and More

Tennessee Vols commitment Hudson Wolfe talks supporting fellow commitment Kaidon Salter and much more

Matthew Ray

Vols RB Coach Jay Graham Receives Recruiting Penalty from His Time at Texas A&M

Jay Graham has received a recruiting penalty from his time at Texas A&M

Matthew Ray

Vols Commit Kaidon Salter Makes Elite 11 List

Kaidon Salter was named to the prestigious Elite 11 list

Matthew Ray

Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day, and he is receiving high praise coming out of the event

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Announces Transition to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 in All Sports

The University of Tennessee has announced that their ticketing process will be exclusively mobile for 2020-21

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols QB Commit Kaidon Salter Recaps Elite 11, Talks What is Next

Tennessee Volunteers 2021 QB commitment Kaidon Salter talks about his Elite 11 Performance and more

Matthew Ray