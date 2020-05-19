Four-Star In-State Receiver Includes Tennessee Among Shortlist of Finalists

Tennessee has been on a recruiting tear of epic proportions of late. The Volunteers have continued to add to their 2021 class, but most of these prospects have come from out of state.

Yesterday, however, four-star Cane Ridge (TN) receiver Quenton Barnes included Tennessee in his all-SEC top list of finalists. Tennessee made the cut for Barnes, along with Ole Miss, Florida, LSU, and Texas A & M.

Barnes recently told VR2 prior to the COVID-19 shutdown that he hoped to make a decision this Summer, but he planned to visit Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida before that decision.

The 6'2, 180lbs receiver plays in one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Tennessee, and he has been on the national recruiting scene for sometime. Barnes hauled in 700 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns in 2019, as he helped Cane Ridge to the second round of the state playoffs.

Barnes' last visit prior to the mandated recruited dead period was to Tennessee, since that trip, he has picked up an offer from LSU in late April.

Florida has long been viewed as one of the favorites, as he grew up a fan of the Gators, but Barnes has remained open-minded with each available option.

Below is an interview with Barnes on his recruitment, just before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Barnes is rated as the 258th overall prospect in the nation and the 7th best prospect in Tennessee, according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings.