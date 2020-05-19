Jumbo Athlete Trinity Bells Narrows Finalists to Vols and Auburn

Tennessee has long been in pursuit of massive jumbo athlete Trinity Bell. The Albertville (AL) standout is 6'7, 255lbs, and he can play multiple positions on the football field, which makes him so versatile. Bell has continued to narrow his lists of finalists, and he is now down to Auburn and Tennessee.

The two teams had both been considered as the favorites by a large margin. Both view Bell as a tight end, but the Vols are open to him playing either side. It appears his path to the field is most likely on the defensive side of the ball at this point.

Bell recently told VR2 on Auburn, "the atmosphere, when I go to the school, is insane. I pretty much know everybody at Auburn, so it is good to communicate with anybody there."

He added on the appeal to stay in-state, "the biggest appeal to stay and play in-state is that they will allow me to play basketball too."

He would add on the message from Tennessee, "their message is to be the biggest, strongest, fastest player you can be."

Right now, Bell is eyeing a decision in the coming weeks, but he has yet to set a date in stone. He has narrowed his list multiple times in the last months, so a decision could certainly be looming.

Bell is rated as the 495th overall prospect in the country, the 42nd ranked athlete, and the 19th best prospect from the state of Alabama in 2021, according to 247 Sports.