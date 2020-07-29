Vols Legacy, Coveted Tight End Releases Top 3 Schools

Bennett Christian of Allatoona HS (Ga.) is just heading into his junior season, but he is already narrowing his focus. Christian's recruitment blew up heading into the summer, but today, the 2022 prospect released his top 3 schools.

The Volunteer legacy announced the news via Twitter and included Tennessee, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Christian recently told VR2 on SI's Dale Dowden, "Teams usually say how they love that I am a true tight end, which you don't really see anymore."

He has the blessing of past experiences to guide him. Granted that recruiting was much different years ago, Bennett's uncle is a former player at Penn State, while his father is a former Tennessee Vol. "Really it has been my motivation," Bennett said at the time.

Coach Osovet, Tennessee's tight end's coach, extended the offer to the rising junior in June. The offer was a big one for the household and family overall. Bennett said, "As everyone expects, it does mean a lot. Growing up a Volunteer fan this offer is really cool. My family has been congratulating me as well as it's all just a blessing from God."

Christian said on Osovet during the June interview, "He is a great man. I have a good relationship building up. I really enjoy talking to him."

Christian added at the time, "Tennessee's message is that they really are interested in me, that is something we both have in common."

His father, Bill, played at Tennessee under beloved, legendary coach, Johnny Majors.