Big Time Peach State DL Quentel Jones Discusses 'Great Trip' to Rocky Top

Coming into his weekend visit on Rocky Top, Quentel Jones was already high on the Tennessee Volunteers and his relationship with Rodney Garner. Jones briefly discusses the visit here.

"It was a great trip, one of the best I have been on," Jones said about his time at Tennessee. "I am the type of person to soak everything in and see what I like and don't like. Everything came out perfect, though, the coaches, the players, the staff. I can't complain about any of that right there."

"The players," Jones said about one thing that stood out overall. "Over the two days, I felt like I had been here for a month. The guys make you feel at home, and that makes you feel at home. Having a relationship with the players is a big part. That would be my brothers."

The 6'3", 290lbs defensive lineman from Peach County (Ga.) spent plenty of time with Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner during the trip.

"When I got with coach Garner, I just asked questions about how many D-Lineman were returning, how many were leaving, what type of scheme we would be running and how I would fit. Just the ins and outs of everything, and it was all good," Jone said.

Garner's track record of producing draft picks is something Jones has previously discussed in-depth with VR2 on SI in March.

"I knew for certain when he told me he could make me a draft pick, he wasn't telling me a fib because he has already put a lot of guys in the league, so I know he has what it takes for me to get to the next level, so that is the main priority."

"It means a lot, and I am not going to say it helps their case, but it does mean a lot," Jones added at the time about Garner's ability to produce NFL picks. "Every school that offers me is a blessing, and I look at it as another opportunity, but Tennessee is at the top board for me possibly going there."

The Vols are still right at the top for Jones as he continues to work through his recruitment.

"They are staying real close," he said. "I have other schools that are like Tennessee, so I don't want to count any other school out because it is a hard decision. I have to work through the process and find a school that I am comfortable with and make sure that I have been to the schools to see them."

Jones had originally planned to make a decision in early August, but he has pushed his timeline around a bit to see one more school.

"I have an official visit to Mississippi State in September, so I will be committing sometime around that time," Jones said.