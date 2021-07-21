Nation's Top RB, Vols Target Set to Announce College Commitment

After taking three official visits in June, the nation's top running back prospect, according to Rivals.com is set to announce his college commitment.

Germantown High School star Branson Robinson will make a live commitment on CBS Sports HQ at 2:00 pm central time.

Entering June, Robinson was down to five schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. Now, he has trimmed his list of finalists to three, and the Volunteers join Alabama and Georgia as the teams that will have a hat on the table tomorrow.

The elite prospect visited each school in June, and the Vols had the last crack at him during the final official visit weekend of the month.

Tennessee has stayed in the race for the duration because of Robinson's bond with running back coach Jerry Mack, who is already proving to be one of the top recruiters on the new staff.

Mack has extensive ties across the country, which has opened the door for Tennessee to battle into recruitments like this one. Even if the Vols do not win out on Thursday afternoon, the fact that Mack had them in the equation until the end for a player of Robinson's caliber is impressive, given the questions around Tennessee's program.

The Bulldogs have been considered the front-runner for some time, but the Volunteers and Crimson Tide have made the race considerably interesting down the pitch due to their varying pitches to Robinson

Robinson's impressive stature from his impressive career as a weight lifter is the first thing that pops out about him, but his ability as an all-around back is even more impressive.

Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall, and he has already started drawing comparisons to Nick Chubb this offense.

Below is a look at his highlight tape from last season.