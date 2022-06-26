Skip to main content

Breaking: Coveted LB Telander Talks Decision to Choose Vols

  Author:
  Publish date:

Jeremiah Telander originally planned to return home, work through the recruiting process with his family, and announce his commitment after taking official visits this month, but he did not need to see anymore to know that Tennessee was the right place for him, as he just announced his commitment to the Vols hours after checking out from his official visit. 

"It is like Coach Heup says, 'Right place, right time, right people'", Telander said of the reason Tennessee was the right fit for him. "Tennessee is a very special place right now with this new staff and this recruiting class. They are still building and Knoxville has the best fan base in the country. It is just a program that is waiting to blow up and win a championship."

Tennessee was Telander's first offer over a year ago which was something that was always special to him as well.

"That was definitely huge," Telander said of this. "To have my first offer come from an SEC program was crazy, especially with it being Tennessee. I watched Tennessee growing up, and I have always liked them and thought they were a big time program, so that was big for me."

Tennessee's inside linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary was instrumental in leading the charge for Telander.

"Coach BJ was really big in my decision" Telander said of Jean-Mary. "He has been successful everywhere he has been. He has been coaching for a lot of years. He sat down with me and my dad and went over how he saw me in that defense, and I feel like I can be very versatile in that defense and be a great leader. I am a linebacker that is a leader and uses my versatility. 

Telander has always been high on the vision that Josh Heupel has for the program, which was always a reason he considered Tennessee near the top of his list. When he told the Tennessee staff of his decision, he could see the passion even more from them.

"They were pumped up," Telander said of telling the staff. "I could see the fire in their eyes, and it gave me goosebumps. I wanted to go out and play for them right then. I cannot wait to get up there and really be a part of the program because it is going to be something really special."

Now that Telander has committed to Tennessee, his focus is getting through his senior season at Gainesville and becoming an early enrollee in January. 

"I am going to give my all for Tennessee," Telander said of his message to the Tennessee fan base. "When I say I am committed, I am not going to flip. I am going to be ready to come up there, get to work and win a national championship. 

