Breaking: In-State WR Nate Spillman Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Tennessee has landed its fourth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, following in-state wide receiver Nate Spillman's commitment to the Vols moments ago. Prior to publicly revealing his decision, Spillman went in-depth on choosing Tennessee with Volunteer Country.

"Tennessee was right for me because of the relationship Coach Golesh and Coach Heupel have built with my brother and me," Spillman said of his decision to choose the Vols. "It is special. The explosive offense and the turnaround Coach Heupel has been able to make at Tennessee is really special. I can really Tennessee is going somewhere, and I wanted to be a part of that. Also, it is close to home and will allow my parents to come to games all the time, and that was really important to me. It was a no-brainer."

Spillman has known for a while that Tennessee was the right place for him, dating all the way back to last season.

"Well, it was really back in the season when I went there for the South Carolina game," Spillman said of how long he felt like Tennessee was the place for him. "After that game, I was talking to the coaches for a while, and I just had a feeling Tennessee was the place I wanted to be. They always expressed to me that they wanted me, and they kept pushing that."

This weekend was not about checking off boxes one final time; Spillman had no doubt that Tennessee was the place coming into the weekend.

"I didn't even have to check if the feeling was still there because I knew it was," Spillman said of if he needed this weekend to make sure Tennessee was the right place. "I really went down there to hang out and spend time with the coaches. That feeling has always been there for me."

He informed the staff of his decision to commit to them during individual meetings.

"We were in a meeting with Coach Heupel, and he had answered a few questions I had about Tennessee, and when I told him, he had the biggest smile on his face," Spillman said of the reaction. "He gave me the biggest hug and was telling me they wanted me for so long and how excited they were."

Now that he is committed, Spillman is excited about what is next with Tennessee.

"I am just excited to see where the program is headed and being a part of something special," Spillman said of what he is the most excited about with the commitment. "They see me on the outside like Cedric Tillman as a receiver who can go down the field and use my body to make plays."

Spillman's younger brother, Edwin, is a coveted prospect in the 2024 class, and now Nate will turn his attention to recruiting his sibling and several others in the Nashville area.

"I have already been recruiting him," Spillman said of his brother. . " I have been telling that Tennessee is going places and that he is going to want to be a part of it with me. I've been reminding him that when he makes his decision, he is going to want to go somewhere he knows people, and at Tennessee, he knows me, Cam Miller, Elijah Herring, and I am going to be recruiting him hard. Not just him either, I am going to be recruiting people around this area that are friends of mine. That is something Coach Heupel and Coach Golesh told me they need of me, and I am completely fine with that."

What are the Vols getting in the in-state pass catcher? When asked, he shared his thoughts on this.

"They are getting a big receiver, who can make big plays when you need it," Spillman said. "In big moments, I am the guy you can count on. Great on and off the field leader. Just a great person overall."

Spillman joins Ethan Davis, Jack Luttrell, and Ayden Bussell in the 2023 recruiting class.

featured image via Nate Spillman instagram