Moments ago, standout 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang announced his commitment to the Vols over Auburn, LSU, and Texas. Prior to publicly revealing his decision Lang went in-depth with Volunteer Country on his decision.

"I will probably say it over and over again, but just the fans there," Lang said of why he felt Tennessee was right for him. "Last time I was there, when I was walking in, everyone was welcoming me in and telling me to come to Rocky Top. That is how it was with that visit and my official visit. That really meant a lot to me because it showed the fans truly cared about the people representing their school and football program. But just like that, they could be respectful one minute, and the next, in the stadium they are the loudest people you can imagine. I love that atmosphere."

Tennessee's coaching staff played a huge role in the decision for Lang to choose the Vols as well.

"Away from the football field, Coach Heup, I truly believe in him," Lang said of this. "Watching him practice, how he moves and interacts with his players, he is a very likable guy, and I had no problem buying into what he is doing. That is truly why I am going is because of the head coach. You can only go as far as the head coach, and Coach Heup is a great family and treats everybody on the team like his own sons. Then Coach Elarbee, his coaching style, I see myself fully developing in that. I don't need a drill sergeant, I need someone that is going to sit down, tell me what I did wrong and tell me how to improve it, and that is exactly what he does."

Multiple trips to Knoxville from the Spring through mid-October allowed Lang to fully see how Tennessee's offensive line unit has developed and played a key role in the decision as well.

"Each week they have gotten better and better," Lang said of this. "It is one thing to say you're one of the best teams when you are playing against cupcake teams, but when you prove it by playing against teams like Alabama, Florida and Kentucky, it holds real weight."

Now that Lang is committed to Tennessee and looking ahead to his future on Rocky Top, he has a simple, direct message for the Big Orange faithful.

"One thing, I am here to win," Lang said. "I enjoy the season Tennessee is having, but I am here to win SEC championships for four years and a national championship before I leave and try to go to the NFL. I think some fans think we are the superstars, but just know I am regular person. If you see me on the street going to class, just come up and talk to me. I am going to talk back. Everybody that goes to Tennessee, I am going to love them."