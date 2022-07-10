Breaking: Peach State LB Jalen Smith Details Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Moments ago, 2023 Grayson High School (Ga.) linebacker Jalen Smith announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee. Prior to his announcement, Smith went in-depth on his decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country.

Smith's decision to choose Tennessee over Texas and Virginia ultimately came down to his bond with the coaching staff in Knoxville.

"You know coach B.J., he's spent a lot of time talking to me, talking to my family as well," Smith said of why Tennessee was right for him. "I feel like Coach B.J. has a lot of experience all over. He's been to a bunch of winning programs, and he knows how to win as well as Coach Heupel. Coach Heupel coming into Tennessee, off the field, he talks and he laughs but when it comes to football, he's very serious, he's going to get the work done, and I know he's going to bring a change to the program and be able to move Tennessee where it should be. Coach Banks is a great defensive coordinator. He's kind of laid back, but Coach Banks is very serious about his business. I feel like he gives that tough love you need but as well off the field, he's going to be able to build you back up and make me a better player."

As Tennessee prioritized Smith down the stretch, Heupel was actively involved in the recruitment of the coveted linebacker. This was another important factor in his decision to choose the Vols.

"It was very important," Smith said of the role Heupel played in his commitment. "Coach Heupel has talked to me since before my official visit. He is being consistent with that and making sure how important I am to him and the program. He just told me that we need more guys in the program like me, somebody of high character but a great athlete on the field as well. That's very important to me. He's been able to take the time out to get to know me and my family, so that's very important."

Tennessee needs help at the inside linebacker position in the coming years, and Smith could have an early opportunity to play on Rocky Top.

"That's very important to me," he said of this. "Of course, anybody will want to come on and play on the biggest stage with the SEC. I feel like it's very important to me. Just getting my name out there early and being able to play on a big stage like I've always dreamed about. It's very exciting."

Smith chose Tennessee over 40 other Division 1 offers, so needless to say, the recruiting process has been a whirlwind for the standout linebacker. While it is bittersweet to see it come to an end, he is excited to get to work on making another state championship run.

"It's sad but exciting as well," he said of this. "Sad as I won't be able to get this back, it's a one-time thing. Excited as well because I will be able to focus on my senior year more, take more time to spend with my team, and be able to prepare for this season so I can give my best efforts for my Grayson family and bring my team to a state championship."

Now that Smith has committed to the Vols, what are they getting in him?

"Tennessee is getting a great player," Smith said. "Someone that can do the right things in the right way all the time and bring Tennessee back to national championships. They're going to get someone that's going to be a great leader in the community and on the field. Once I leave Tennessee, they will remember my name for sure. I am going to make my mark."