Breaking: Prized CB Gibson Details Decision to Choose Vols Over Georgia, Penn State

Tennessee landed the commitment of prized 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson moments ago. Prior to the announcement, Gibson detailed his decision with Volunteer Country.

Gibson had originally planned to commit on August 5th, but he moved the decision to today because of his parents. Using the date of their wedding anniversary to honor them.

"I just wanted to do it for them because of all of the sacrifices they have made for me," Gibson said of this. "That is really what it came down to."

"It is because they got on me early and believed in me," Gibson said of this. "They didn't have me come to camp for them or do anything like that. They knew what their vision was for me, and they have just been on me since day one. I love their honesty with me."

Tennessee's defensive backs coach Willie Martinez was relentless in his pursuit of Gibson and proved huge in the decision process for the coveted cornerback.

Man, he was huge for me," Gibson said of Martinez's impact on his decision. "He called me every day and let me know I was a priority for them. When I went down there, I would spend the whole day with him, and it was great. He is a great, fun guy to be around, and I am excited to play for him. I know he is a great developer of talent and can get me where I want to be."

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was also pivotal in Gibson's decision, as he let the talented cornerback know he was a priority target for the Vols.

"That was very huge," Gibson said of Heupel's impact on his commitment. "Most head coaches don't talk a lot, but he talked and showed his character and personality. Knowing that I am going down and that it won't change is a great feeling."

Now that Gibson is committed, what kind of player are the Vols getting in him?

"They are getting a hard worker that has a lot of confidence and is ready to come in and get to work,"Gibson said of this.

Gibson caught the attention of college coaches coming out of his junior season, and his stock only continued to rise. He quickly became one of the top targets on Tennessee's board. He is a special player but knows there is room to grow.

"It is the fact that I have only played the spot for one year," Gibson said of what he thinks is special about his game. "I like that I am long, fast and explosive. I think I can bend well out of my break and go get it."

Having only played the position for a year, Gibson is still learning the intricacies of the position, something he admits is the most challenging part of the position at this phase.

"I think the little side of learning the ins and outs," Gibson said of what the biggest challenge has been with learning the position after moving from wide receiver. " I love press coverage and am efficient in it, but I think the biggest challenge is the switch from the receiver and learning those ins and outs."

Heading into his senior season, Gibson is focused on improving his game in a couple of crucial facets.

"I want to say off-man and trusting my speed in off-man," Gibson said of where he wants to see his game improve. "I can also add to the physicality side always too."

Now that Gibson has put his individual commitment behind him, he is no longer focused on anything but his final chapter at Hewitt-Trussville.

"To be honest, winning state is the only thing on my mind," Gibson said of this. "I could care less about the individual accolades and that side of things. If they happen, they happen, but the only thing I care about is winning state."