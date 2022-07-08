Breaking: Prized OT Sham Umarov Details Decision to Choose Vols

Moments ago, coveted 6'7", 338lbs offensive tackle Sham Umarov announced his commitment to Tennessee. Before going public with his decision, the standout prospect from Denmark High School (Ga.) detailed why Tennessee was his choice over schools like Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

"Just the way that the coaches are," Umarov told Volunteer Country on why the Vols were the right fit for him. "Since the beginning, every coach I've spoken with has been the exact same and talked to me the exact same. Getting down to me committing, some of the coaches were slowly picking up the communication with me. They are switching up like, 'oh, let me start speaking to him more because he's about to commit, so let's try to win him over. But no, Coach Elarbee, Coach Golesh, Coach Houdie, Coach Abe, and Coach Heupel; they've all been the same throughout the whole recruiting process. The relationship we've built is just amazing. I love them because being around them makes me really comfortable. I feel like they're very honest and open people. So, anything I have to say, they're going to take it in respectfully and just always want to better me, of course. That's with every coach, but I just feel like it's different with this coaching staff and Coach Elarbee."

Tennessee had been in a good spot for Umarov for a while, but as he got out on official visits in June, each school mentioned above gave him plenty to think about. It was his official visit to Tennessee during the final weekend of the month that confirmed everything Umarov needed to see.

"I'd seen what they had to offer facility-wise; I had spoken with all of the coaches. But when I went to OV that was just one last check off that they're the exact same person that I thought," Umarov said of the importance of this visit. "They treat me and my family right, and it shows that they really care for me, and they're not just building a persona for recruiting. It just solidified what I was already thinking."

Umarov also learned more about his fit and the potential for an early impact during the official visit as well. Both of those topics played a vital role in Tennessee securing his commitment.

"It's really important (to know how they plan to use me) because they do have some older guys up there, and Coach Heupel himself said that I'd be able to make an impact in my first year coming here," Umarov said of what he learned about this. "I do feel like he's being straightforward with that because coach Elarbee and Coach Golesh both said the same thing. Seeing the offensive players coming in in the recruiting class is a big impact on me because I can see the type of players that they are recruiting and that I'll play with. I'm trying to play with very skilled players, and that's exactly what they're getting."

One of those skilled players is Nico Iamaleava, who Umarov will spend the next 3-4 years protecting. The two quickly built a strong bond before the official visit and solidified it even more during.

"Man, I love Nico," Umarov said of the importance of the relationship between the two. "I got in contact with him maybe a week or two before the OV, so that was really nice for him to reach out to me. That just shows that 'wow, he's trying to get to know me, and I hadn't even seen him in person.' Then I saw him in person, I got to know him, and he's just a great guy. Overall, I thought, 'that's the type of guy I want to protect.' He shows that he cares for me. We did talk about football, but we also talked about who we are as a friend, and I'd love to protect him for the next couple of years."

Now that Umarov is committed to Tennessee, what can Vols fans expect from him?

"I am someone that never gives up easily," he said. "It's hard for me to give up. If I struggle, I'm just like, 'that happens, and you've just got to keep going.' I'm very determined in everything I do, so if you tell me to do something, I will do it. I'm going to be very versatile, and anything they need on the line and anywhere, I will work my ass off to get there. I understand that they are going to play the best five, so of course, I am going to have to be ready for anything, and that's what they are going to get."