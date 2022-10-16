Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols

Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country.

"I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why Tennessee was the right fit for him. "Well not even since I first went up there the one of the first times I ever got on the phone with the,, I just felt the love from Tennessee. And then finally going up there and being out there a few times. I mean, it never, it never disappointed me, honestly. And it's just a family atmosphere out there. And I can feel it."

Tennessee's young, energetic wide receivers coach, Kelsey Pope was also key in the decision for Bennett to choose the Vols.

"I mean, he was very important in this decision," Bennett said of Pope. "For him to be somebody that I could play under and learn from and just be that mentor for me at the next level, I mean, that's something that I took into account. You know, he's just a down to earth guy, I could talk to about pretty much anything."

Tennessee's high-scoring offense was also another integral factor in the decision to choose the Vols.

"The offense was very important," Bennett stated. "I mean, I've seen videos of the offense. I've seen different highlights of the offense every time I've gone to visit it, but actually seeing it in person. That was that was icing on the cake for me."

Bennett made his way to Knoxville for the Florida game, and he said that was the cherry on top for the Vols.

"It was crazy. I mean, I that definitely sealed the deal for me just to see the atmosphere," Bennett said of the impact that visit had on his recruitment. "I mean, I know to see how the fan base, just because I mean, from social media, I could tell they had a fan base, but being able to be in that environment sold out and nobody left to the actual end of the game. I mean, that was something that a recruit dreams of."

Bennett knows other teams are going to try with him, but he is glad to have his decision behind him.

I" mean, having that process, come to a close now, mean, it's still not at a close, everybody's still trying to get me in, trying to beat out Tennessee," Bennett said. "But it's a great relief to know that I found my home and that I know where I want to be. That's the biggest thing finding out where you want to be at and this recruiting process, and getting there is something that I can't describe — it's a great relief off my shoulders.

So what kind of player is Tennessee getting in the standout slot receiver?

"Man, Tennessee is getting a dog on the field and off the field," he said of this. "I feel like that's the best way to describe myself because I attack everything whether it's challenge in my life or challenge on the field challenge in the classroom, I am going to attack it like a dog. I'm attacking with no regret, and I'm gonna do my best to destroy whatever it is in front of me. So I feel like that's what they're getting out of me is that dog player with that dog mentality for an early leader as well. I feel like I can come to the program early and become a leader early. Just because I have that mindset. I know what I want to get to and I know who I want to be so I feel like that's what they're getting out of me."

He has his eyes set on some big time talent now that he has turned recruiter for the Vols.

"I have to do some discussion with the coaching staff to see who they really want me to get," Bennett said. "But I definitely want Jerrick Gibson from IMG and Mario Craver. That is my guys."