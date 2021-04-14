Breaking: Tennessee Lands Commitment From 2022 In-State LB

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School linebacker Elijah Herring is one of the state's top players, and he has just announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee, marking the first 2022 commitment for the Vols.

"Michigan, Mississippi State, Army West Point, and Coastal Carolina" are the schools Tennessee beat out for his commitment.

Josh Heupel's staff recruited Herring by committee, something he enjoyed, as he hears from Tennessee almost daily.

"I talk to them just about every day," he said on hearing from the entire coaching staff at Tennessee. "They are saying it is a family environment, and they are trying to get Tennessee back to where it used to be; that great brand of powerhouse football."

Before the Vols started to make a strong push, Herring worked to connect with Josh Heupel, as the two quickly hit it off. "He is true with me. I can talk about anything with him," Herring said. It makes me feel special and makes me feel like I am a top guy for him," Herring recently told VR2 on SI about Tennessee's head coach.

"It makes me feel very important like I am one of the top guys that they want in their program," he added. "They see me fitting in thein the middle, rushing the passer or covering."

"They've said they liked how aggressive I am and how I come off the ball with my explosiveness and think that I would fit their scheme," he added.

So how was Tennessee able to check off the boxes for Herring and what is he looking for in the school he calls home?

"I want to see the support and that everybody supports each other and cares about everything that is going on," he said. "Somewhere easy on my parents where they don't have to travel a long way. Somewhere I can be comfortable and don't have to stress about it."

Herring is using the track circuit to help improve areas of his football game this spring. He performs in multiple events, but his favorite is the 110 hurdles.

"It helps with my hips a lot, so I can move fluidly around the football field, I can make dips if I need to and get around the defender, flip him, and it just helps with my speed and explosiveness for getting off the ball and getting where I need to be."

His younger brother, Caleb, is a top recruit in the 2023 class.