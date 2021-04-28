Breaking: Tennessee Lands Commitment from Elite 2022 QB Tayven Jackson

Despite never taking a visit to Tennessee, the Volunteers have landed their commitment in 2022 QB Tayven Jackson out of Center Grove High School in Indiana.

Jackson, Tennessee's top priority at the position under Josh Heupel, just announced his decision to commit to the Volunteers on social media.

The coveted quarterback has been one of the most sought after in the country over the last few months, as his stock has soared with schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arizona State, and UCLA prioritizing him down the stretch.

Jackson now holds over 30 Division 1 offers, and he is a consensus four-star recruit on Rivals and 247, and he has made a strong case to be featured in the SI99 rankings, which will be released later this year.

Below is a look at Jackson's highlights from his Junior season, in which he led Center Grove to a 15-0 record and state championship in Indiana's classifications.