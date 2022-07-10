Breaking: Tennessee Lands Elite Edge Rusher Chandavian Bradley over Texas A&M, South Carolina

Tennessee continues a hot stretch on the recruiting trail by landing the commitment of elite Platte County (Mo.) pass rusher Chandavian Bradley. The edge prospect just announced his commitment to Tennessee moments ago via social media.

The charge for the Vols was led by Mike Ekeler, who has continued to stack the edge position.

"I love being around Coach Ekeler because he has the energy," Bradley previously tole Volunteer Country. "He's genuinely smiling all the time, and he doesn't take anything for granted."

While Ekeler has been the primary recruiter in this recruitment, Tennessee's entire defensive staff has prioritized Bradley for months.

"Coach Heupel, Coach, Ek, Coach Chop and even Coach Banks even," Bradley previously told Volunteer Country. "I have talked to them for so long it makes it easy. Just knowing I can talk to them easily and get to them as fast as possible has been a really big help."

During his first visit to Tennessee in May, Bradley enjoyed the opportunity to bond with Tennessee's Head Coach even more.

"Coach Heup is a very, very cool person to be around," Bradley said of the time spent with Tennessee's Head Coach during that visit. "I really like Coach Heupel. I had a few really cool conversations with him, whether it was just him coming up to talk to me or me sitting in his office and talking about everything but football."

The way Tennessee plans on usually Bradley has always caught his attention.

"They use a lot of people," he said of this. "So if they can get the people they have, I'll be able to play no matter what. I can showcase what I can do, but I'm also versatile enough to where I can move around the field."

Bradley projects as one of the top edge rushers in the nation given his high motor, quick twitch and ability to drop into passing lanes and disrupt throws. He plans to major in graphic design.