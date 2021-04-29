Breaking: USC Transfer DL Caleb Tremblay Discusses Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Tennessee has been on a tear on the recruiting trail in the month of April, and the hot streak continued today, as the Volunteers added the commitment of another transfer portal player.

USC transfer defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay has announced his commitment to the Vols. Tremblay, who took the Junior College route out of high school, was a key contributor for Clay Helton during his time in Los Angeles.

Prior to the announcement, he discussed his decision to commit to Tennessee with VR2 on SI.

"My mindset during all this was I don't have four or five years somewhere like a high school recruit," Tremblay said of making the decision to commit to Tennessee. "So, my decision was not a decision like that. This decision is a seven to eight-month trip, and I feel like Tennessee has all the resources and opportunities to allow me to be successful, and I really feel like that is why I chose Tennessee."

"I really feel like it is an amazing coaching staff, and everything checks off all of the boxes. It is an amazing football town, and Tennessee has some amazing fans. Everything about Tennessee gets me fired up. For me, this is almost like a business trip. I am really just excited to get down there and go to work."

"It is pretty awesome," Tremblay said of the impact former USC transfers Velus Jones and Chase McGrath had in his decision. "I am planning on going down there, and Chase and I are planning on getting an apartment together. It played a big role in allowing me to know that I am not only transferring somewhere but having the comfort level of knowing I am going to have guys at the school at Tennessee helps me know this transition is going to be that much faster. It really helps me and my mindset a lot."

Tennessee Director of Defensive Scouting, Trey Johnson, was also key in landing the USC transfer, as he recently moved back to Knoxville from Clay Helton's staff in Los Angeles.

"I remember when Trey first got to SC," Tremblay said. "It is crazy how far back we go, with him recruiting me to SC. When I entered the transfer portal, he hit me up immediately, so that was pretty sweet."

The idea of playing for Rodney Garner was another key factor in Tremblay's decision, as the veteran DL coach has sent multiple players to the league over the year.

"I just see it as a big opportunity," he said about the idea of playing for Garner. "He is the real deal, and I see it as an opportunity for me to get some great coaching and get to the next level."

So, what should Tennessee fans know about Tremblay?

"I am coming to work. That is really it. I am just excited to come to work."