Tennessee has landed former top-ten recruit and USC transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy.

In 2020, McCoy recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy was suspended for the entirety of the 2021 season.

McCoy joins a Tennessee wide receiver corps consisting of Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt along with fellow 2022 recruiting class members Kaleb Webb and 'Squirrel' White.

McCoy has been active in Tennessee's student directory since March 22nd. However, his intentions to transfer to Tennessee were announced moments ago.

McCoy was a standout athlete in the 2019 recruiting class and the former top-target of 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young during their high school days at Mater Dei (Calif.).

McCoy initially signed with Texas during the 2019 class, but he would transfer back to USC after just a short stint on campus in Austin. McCoy was forced to sit out the season due to the NCAA's transfer rules.

The following season, the PAC-12 only played six games, but despite being behind three NFL receivers on the depth chart, McCoy still made an impact for the Trojans.

Tennessee has wanted to add a strong receiver option opposite of Cedric Tillman since the conclusion of the 2021 season, and McCoy offers just that. He has a ceiling as high as any player on the Vols current roster, and if he produces at his expected level over time, he will be an eventual day one to day two NFL Draft pick.