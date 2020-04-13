In-State Athlete Kyndrich Breedlove has Vols Among Short List of Favorites

Kyndrich Breedlove is one of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee, and he has been a long-time target for Jeremy Pruitt's program. Breedlove holds 19 Division 1 offers, and he has now trimmed his list of schools to five. He announced the list on his Twitter today.

Breedlove's announcement said, "It's been 3 years Since My Father Passed, And Almost A Year Since My Big Brother Passed. They Supported Me Through Everything I Did No Matter What it Was. They Always Motivated Me To Dedicate Myself, Stay Positive, And To Always Keep The Most High Close To Me. #RIP -No Order"

Breedlove's all-SEC top five is not surprising as he holds offers from essentially every school in the conference.

Here is an interview he did with VR2's Brandon Martin prior to the COVID-19 shutdown to discuss his 7v7 season, and his overall recruitment. Breedlove plays on the same 7v7 team as Tennessee commitment, Walker Merrill.

Breedlove is rated as the 412th overall prospect in the nation for 2021, according to 247 Sports. He could play cornerback or receiver at the college level. He will look to help Pearl Cohn return to the state title game again this fall.