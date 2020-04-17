Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Bronson Laney Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Brandon Martin

Jeremy Pruitt began his coaching career working as a high school coach and a teacher. That experience and those ties to the communities where he coached have had an impact on him as he continued his coaching career. There is the rather blunt honesty, but there are also the ties to the high schools where he once served as coach. Pruitt has shown in assembling his staff that he likes to, typically, bring in other coaches he has worked with before. In recruits, he has shown that he likes to be involved with players from his old stomping grounds in Alabama. One such player is Bronson Laney, a guard that plays for Fort Payne High School (Ft. Payne, AL) where Pruitt used to coach. Laney is a 2022 prospect, but he has the kind of size that Pruitt has prized since becoming a head coach.

Laney has not yet been offered by Tennessee, but the Vols have shown interest in him. As a rising junior, Laney is another example of a player that has been hurt by the loss of spring and summer camps due to COVID-19. He has also missed out on some recruiting trips, as the Vols had invited Laney up for the Orange and White Game before it was also canceled due to the virus. Laney talks about his game, his interest in Tennessee, his recruitment as a whole, and how the pandemic has impacted players like him.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Defensive Tackle Lists Tennessee in Final 3

Elite Defensive Tackle Payton Page Lists Tennessee in Final 3

Matthew Ray

Coveted Four-Star WR JJ Jones Breaks Down List of Favorites, Interest in Tennessee

Coveted Four-Star WR JJ Jones Breaks Down List of Favorites, Interest in Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Watch: Tee Martin Shares Hilarious Video in Response to UT Callout Challenge

Matthew Ray

Position Preview: Crowded QB Room is Most Intriguing Position Battle for Tennessee in 2020

Position Preview: Crowded QB Room is Most Intriguing Position Battle for Tennessee in 2020

Brandon Martin

Sunshine State RB High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Sunshine State RB Kedrick Debron High on Vols After Offer, Could 'Envision' Being a Vol

Dale Dowden

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Accepts ALL IN Challenge, Challenges Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Accepts ALL IN Challenge, Challenges Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit

Matthew Ray

2022 Texas Hybrid Defender reels in ‘mind-blowing’ offer from Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

2022 Texas Hybrid Defender reels in ‘mind-blowing’ offer from Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

Jake Nichols

Coach's Corner: Ansley Could Have All of the Answers for Vols Defense in 2020

Coach's Corner: Derrick Ansley Could Have All of the Answers for Vols Defense in 2020

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down Recruitment, Interest in Vols, and more

Elite DB Wilcoxson Breaks Down Recruitment, Interest in Vols, and more

Matthew Ray

by

JigDaDieHardVolFan

Watch: Peyton Manning accepts COVID-19 All In Challenge and Challenges Jeremy Pruitt

Peyton Manning accepts COVID-19 All In Challenge and Challenges Jeremy Pruitt

Matthew Ray