Fast-Rising Offensive Lineman Bronson Laney Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Jeremy Pruitt began his coaching career working as a high school coach and a teacher. That experience and those ties to the communities where he coached have had an impact on him as he continued his coaching career. There is the rather blunt honesty, but there are also the ties to the high schools where he once served as coach. Pruitt has shown in assembling his staff that he likes to, typically, bring in other coaches he has worked with before. In recruits, he has shown that he likes to be involved with players from his old stomping grounds in Alabama. One such player is Bronson Laney, a guard that plays for Fort Payne High School (Ft. Payne, AL) where Pruitt used to coach. Laney is a 2022 prospect, but he has the kind of size that Pruitt has prized since becoming a head coach.

Laney has not yet been offered by Tennessee, but the Vols have shown interest in him. As a rising junior, Laney is another example of a player that has been hurt by the loss of spring and summer camps due to COVID-19. He has also missed out on some recruiting trips, as the Vols had invited Laney up for the Orange and White Game before it was also canceled due to the virus. Laney talks about his game, his interest in Tennessee, his recruitment as a whole, and how the pandemic has impacted players like him.