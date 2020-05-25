Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Watch: Elite Commit Brooks Poised to be Next Great Edge Rusher for Vols

Matthew Ray

Dylan Brooks is one of the most prolific players to commit to Tennessee in the last 10 years, and he may be the most dynamic edge rusher to come through the program since Derek Barnett.

When he committed last month, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "The thought of Brooks playing at the outside linebacker spot while a 300-pound defensive end threatens an offensive tackle's inside shoulder as well will excite the entire Tennessee defensive staff, as they have added a player capable of changing the complexion of their defense by simply lining up. The Vols have landed the elite pass rusher they have sought since Pruitt's arrival in Knoxville, now there is the wait to see what the Tennessee coaches can do with him."

You can decide for yourself with the highlights above on what to expect from Brooks, but from our standpoint, he is one of the most polished edge rushers to come through Knoxville in quite some time.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Tennessee chat

Let’s talk about the Vols!

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Elite 2022 VA RB Tevin White Talks Tennessee Offer

Coveted RB Tevin White Talks Tennessee offer, recruitment, and more

Dale Dowden

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Comments on Wearing Georgia Red and Black

Watch: Peyton Manning's Hilarious Comments on Wearing Georgia Red and Black

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Ranked Inside the Top 20 in Latest PFF Top 25

Tennessee Ranked Inside the Top 20 in Latest PFF Top 25

Matthew Ray

Watch: Peyton Manning’s Amazingly Designed Golf Cart Revealed Ahead of ‘The Match’

Watch: Peyton Manning’s Amazingly Designed Golf Cart Revealed Ahead of ‘The Match’

Matthew Ray

Thoughts on Tennessee's 2022 QB Recruiting Situation

Matthew Ray

Elite RB Singleton Talks Tennessee Offer and More

Elite Running Back Nicholas Singleton talks Tennessee and more

Dale Dowden

Watch: Vols Newest Commit Bell is a Freak Athlete

Watch: Vols Newest Commit Trinity Bell is a Freak Athlete

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Four Star Kaemen Marley is Special Athlete for Vols

Tennessee lands the commitment of four star North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley. Marley is a rare athlete able to make plays at multiple positions all over the field.

Brandon Martin

by

Jodean85

Elite WR High on Tennessee After Recent Offer, Talks Recruitment

Elite WR Jaleel Skinner talks Tennessee, recruitment, and more

Dale Dowden