Watch: Elite Commit Brooks Poised to be Next Great Edge Rusher for Vols

Dylan Brooks is one of the most prolific players to commit to Tennessee in the last 10 years, and he may be the most dynamic edge rusher to come through the program since Derek Barnett.

When he committed last month, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "The thought of Brooks playing at the outside linebacker spot while a 300-pound defensive end threatens an offensive tackle's inside shoulder as well will excite the entire Tennessee defensive staff, as they have added a player capable of changing the complexion of their defense by simply lining up. The Vols have landed the elite pass rusher they have sought since Pruitt's arrival in Knoxville, now there is the wait to see what the Tennessee coaches can do with him."

You can decide for yourself with the highlights above on what to expect from Brooks, but from our standpoint, he is one of the most polished edge rushers to come through Knoxville in quite some time.