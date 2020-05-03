Breaking: Vols Land Commitment of Elite RB Cody Brown

Tennessee remains hot on the recruiting trail, and now they have added an elite running back to their ranks in the 2021 class. Cody Brown has announced his commitment to the Vols via social media.

Credit new Tennessee running backs coach Jay Graham for catapulting the Vols to the top of Brown's recruitment.

Recently, Brown told VR2 on SI, "honestly, my priority went up when coach Graham came. Communication went up when he became running backs coach."

It was a junior day visit February that flipped the course of Brown's recruitment. He told VR2 on SI, "I have the highest respect for him (Graham), and he knows what he is talking about. Literally, his first day at Tennessee working was a Junior Day, and I was there. We spent the entire day together, and we were breaking down film, practice film, drills, and automatically, I knew I could play for this guy. I could definitely play for him."

Tennessee beat out Auburn, Miami, Georgia, Louisville, and Florida for Brown's commitment. The Parkview HS (GA) recently said the school he commits to would get, "a brother, and a family member and a person who will put everything on the line for my team. I do everything for them. That's why I score touchdowns, I do it for my boys. From the perspective of the other team, I am not the nicest guy on the field. I will say that."

Brown is rated as the 69th overall prospect and 5th best running back, according to Rivals.com. In three seasons at Parkview, Brown has rushed for 3,694 yards and 53 touchdowns, according to Max Preps.