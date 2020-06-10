Vols Offer 'Meant a Lot' to QB Cameron Edge at National Powerhouse Dematha

The Vols have had a good amount of success in recruiting the northeast. Already having two commits from the state of Maryland for the 2021 class, Tennessee has gone back into Maryland for a prospect of the future.

Cameron Edge, a 6-foot-3 and 185-pound quarterback in the 2023 class. Edge has a nice frame and skill set for his age. The rising sophomore plays at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

Being a prospect from DeMatha is usually a good thing in the eyes of college coaches. There is a rich and winning tradition with the school. The school holds 24 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference(WCAC) championships with a couple of top-five finishes nationally.

The recruitment process of Edge has gone very well. "It means a lot" to the 2023 signal-caller to his talents and hard work pay off so early. Edge would go on to say, "I have made relationships with a lot of people in a short amount of time." As his recruiting process deepens, that will continue to be a trend.

As most look for in a quarterback Edge says, my strengths are the mental side of the game and my arm talent." Those two combinations usually sit well for most quarterbacks. For Edge, offers have already been coming in. Boston College, Wisconsin, LSU, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Pittsburgh was the already extended offers.

Edge is also gaining some good advice during this process. Most of the coaches are giving a similar message to the young prospect. Essentially no matter what the process brings forth, just keep working. It is sometimes hard for young athletes to not get caught up in it all, but Edge seems to have a clear mind on it.

Coach Osovet, the tight end's coach is who extended the offer to Edge. Edge mentions that he and Osovet have had somewhat of a relationship for a while now. The message from Osovet was simple, "it was him saying that he believed in my ability and that we will start to build a relationship over time."

The offer itself had much meaning to Edge as well. "It meant a lot, it's a school I really like and somewhere I can see myself in the future." Edge would later describe the moment in one word, "proud."

Edge has yet to visit Knoxville but could be in the works as the pandemic clears. The DeMatha prospect already has two things to look for as the process goes forward. "A great family atmosphere and a great offense" is what Edge is looking for at the moment in schools.

Edge is listed as a pro-style quarterback, though he is currently unrated and unranked. There are two quarterbacks that Edge studies the most. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the studied parties. It is hard to think a young quarterback could go wrong studying either one.

If Cameron Edge is able to display any skill sets and traits that Brady and/or Mahomes possess, this one could be very fun to watch.