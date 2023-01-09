Cam Scott Watches UT Thrash South Carolina

Counterrecruiting is prevalent everywhere in college sports. Tennessee got a good chance at that on Saturday afternoon when they throttled South Carolina in front of priority recruit Cam Scott.

Scott narrowed his recruitment several months ago. He is now down to six schools: South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Florida State, Kansas, and Auburn. The Gamecocks are the odds-on favorite to land him, but recent events may alter his thinking.

The Volunteers laid a record-breaking beatdown on South Carolina. They carried the largest road first-half lead under head coach Rick Barnes into the break, and the gap only widened from there.

Scott was in attendance and saw the game. While the hometown ties may be insurmountable for Tennessee, they gave a strong on-court pitch to one of the top players in the country.

Reports indicate that Scott could decide his future within the month. He has already taken official visits to several schools and has been gathering information in the process to this point.

He is a three-level scorer that would fit well in Barnes's system. Tennessee lives on ball rotation and difficult shot-making, both of which Scott can do quite well.

