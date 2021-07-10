Chattanooga Standout Boo Carter Talks Vols

Chattanooga Christian School is a program that has been on the upswing for the last few years. Rising sophomore Boo Carter is one of the faces at the front of this for the Chargers.

Carter is a 5-foot-11 and 180-pound athlete who can pretty much play anywhere on the field when needed. Carter has been quietly making a name for himself, and his athletic ability is no secret now, as he continues to catch the attention of college coaches.

Carter caught up with VR2 on Sports Illustrated to discuss his most recent moves and accolades.

Like many others, due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Carter is just getting started in the recruiting experience, but it is something he is embracing.

"Overall, it's going well. I'm excited for what is in store next," Carter says.

The dual-sport athlete (football & basketball) insinuated that football is his primary sport. Carter even described himself by saying, "I describe myself as the Jalen Ramsey type of a vocal leader who wants the best competition."

Back in mid-May, Carter received his first football scholarship from the University of Tennessee. Coach Willie Martinez extended the offer to the prospect from CCS.

"One of the best feelings is knowing that my hard work is paying off," Carter said of what it meant to receive the offer from Tennessee.

While the Chattanooga area standout is being recruited as an athlete, it was the offense he watched the most of during the spring game back in late April. The Chattanooga standout is liking some of the changes and summarizes what the offense is to him.

"Offensively, the run game Tennessee has fits (me) perfect," he said.

On June 4th, the Chattanooga Christian Charger made his way to Rocky Top for an on-campus camp.

Carter spent the majority of the time with his primary recruiter and the one who extended the offer back in April, Coach Willie Martinez.

This was Carter's first time around the Tennessee Vols staff, and he enjoyed the experience.

"Yes, it was (my first time around the staff), and they're pretty cool to be around," he said. "They made me feel like I was already in college."

The staff is doing a great job with handling Carter and making him really feel like a priority. The sophomore athlete recaps how they made him feel.

"I would love for you to come join us and be on a winning team," Carter said of the message from Martinez.

With this staff making the 2025 prospect feel at home and as a priority, the next question has to be obvious. Could you or would you play for this staff?

"Absolutely, and it's my home state, so my parents don't have to drive far; my family can come and watch."

At the end of the day, this was a big-time offer for Boo Carter, and it was well-received. Maintaining contact is going to be key for Tennessee moving forward. The Tennessee staff is trying to get Carter back in Knoxville sometime later in June. "Loyalty" is what the multi-talented player is looking to see and hear from Tennessee.