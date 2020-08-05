Volunteer Country
Gators Commit Chief Borders Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Matthew Ray

Prospect: Chief Borders

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

 Frame: Big outside linebacker and only getting bigger. Could grow to 6’5 before leaving high school, if not already. FIlled out in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Smooth football player with excellent play speed for his size. Lacks twitch but plays powerful in every aspect of the game. Simply doesn’t go backwards after contact, a true stopper. Borders plays in space comfortably at 230 pounds.

Instincts: Play recognition can stand for improvement but the pursuit and aggression compensates. Loves lighting people up on kickoffs and other special teams plays. Just an all-around brawler on the football field.

Polish: There’s nothing on his tape that shows he can make the transition to strictly getting after the passer, though it’s more to do with not having been asked to do so. Plays in space well, and shows signs of being able to shed blockers after contact.

Bottom Line: I don’t exactly know what he’s going to play at the next level, but Borders is going to do it well. At the very least, he’s shown the willingness to be a difference maker on your special teams units, and do so with immense effort and intensity.

Watch: Vols PG Vescovi Makes Return to U.S.

Top Vols Target Khristian Zachary Updates Recruitment, More

Top Vols Target Khristian Zachary Updates Recruitment, More

SI All-American Gives Vol Commit Cody Brown High Praise

The SI All-American team gave a big honor to the future Tennessee back.

All Day Tennessee Chat

Analysis: Pons Returns as Key Cog in Elite Vol Machine

The rising Vol senior has elected to return to Knoxville for his last year of eligibility. See what he brings to this season's Volunteer roster.

Official: Tennessee forward Yves Pons returning for his senior season

Official: Tennessee forward Yves Pons returning for his senior season

Report: Yves Pons has made NBA Decision

Watch: Jauan Jennings Makes First Appearance in 49ers Uniform

Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of NFL Season

The current Denver Bronco tackle and VFL has elected to opt out of the 2020 season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden Released by New York Giants

Former Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, who is a fan favorite among Vol Fans, became the latest graduate of the program to be released by an NFL team on Sunday, when the New York Giants cut him — along with 7 other players — from their roster.

