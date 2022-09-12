Commits, Targets React to Tennessee's Overtime Victory Against Pitt

Josh Heupel called Tennessee's 34-27 overtime victory over then No.17 Pitt a "program victory" on Saturday night.

"For our whole staff, man, this is a program win," Heupel said following the win. “It takes everybody, from me to our full-time coaches down to the equipment staff and everybody that’s here on this trip, man. It’s a program win. Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams."

The win caught the attention of the national media as well as Tennessee commits and targets. Over the last two days since the victory, Volunteer Country has caught up with multiple commits and targets to gather their reaction to the victory.

Elite Edge Rusher Commit Chandavian Bradley- "I think it is a great win to come off of, especially knowing that they are going against another top-25 team in the country. I think all they can really do is keep pushing and keep grinding out the season. It is a long season, and I know they can thrive this year. I see them going very, very far."

Elite DL Target Daevin Hobbs- "It was a very intense game. Very fun to watch. Tennessee's d-line played really good, I feel like, so I definitely had a good time watching it."

Elite CB Jordan Matthews- "It was definitely no surprise that Tennessee pulled out the win. You can never count Josh Heupel and that offense out, ever. Then, you have the defense bringing more pressure than ever before. I feel like in that 4th quarter, the Volunteers are just too much for opponents to handle!"

Prized LB Commit Jalen Smith- "I just want to say that I see the Vols coming for the top spot. Defense is looking very dangerous, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Elite 2024 LB Target Sammy Brown- "I thought it was a great win for Tennessee. They might've made it a littler harder than it needed to be, but nonetheless, it was still a great win. Excited to see what havoc they can cause this year in the SEC."

WR Commit Nathan Leacock- "I am really excited to get down to Tennessee now. I really like what they did with the offense. The offense is very receiver friendly and likes to take a lot of deep shots.

2024 DL Commit Carson Gentle- "I thought it was awesome to see Tennessee come out on top from a tough game like that. It really makes me feel good about my decision."

Coveted 2023 CB Commit Cristian Conyer- "They got the job done and never gave up. That is how you play Tennessee football!"

Elite 2025 ATH Cameron Sparks- "I thought it was an electric game across the receiver core. I also thought the defense played extremely well."

Highly Sought-After 2024 LB Edwin Spillman- "It was a great team win. It was a really exciting game to watch!"

Coveted 2023 DL Commit Tyree Weathersby- "I am proud of them boys. I liked how they fought the whole way and didn't stop, especially against the Pitt defense. They just need to keep going and moving up in the ranks!"

2023 WR Commit Nate Spillman- “Great team win! The program is only going up from here!”

2023 LB Commit Telander- “The defense was flying around and I felt the energy just watching the game. Battled for all 4 quarter and came away with a good win, against a good PITT team.”