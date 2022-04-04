Coveted DB Branden Strozier Talks Latest Vols Visit, Recruitment

Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis High School defensive back Branden Strozier is quickly becoming one of the top prospects at the position. With 18 offers in hand, the 6'2", 180lbs defensive back is currently focusing on Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee. He was most recently on campus in Knoxville for a visit to watch Spring practice. He goes in-depth on that trip and more with Sports Illustrated.

The fast-rising defensive back holds numerous offers now, and a large reason why is because of what he put on film during his Junior season.

"Really, my measurables," Strozier said of what he believes sets his game apart. "My wingspan, my height, and being able to play like a small corner with my fast feet, which allows me to get in and out of my breaks and stuff like that. That is what I feel like catches most coaches' eyes."

Strozier, like most corners, loves playing on an island. It is the favorite aspect of his game at the high school level.

"Really just my coach trusting me to be outside on that island by myself and guard that number one receiver, night in and night out," Strozier said of what he enjoys the most about being a cornerback.

Between now and the start of his college career, Strozier is working daily to improve his skillset.

"I really want to focus on the physical part more," Strozier said on where he wants to see his game improve over time. "Just building that muscle and speed up to being able to play on a college level."

The coveted prospect is hearing from numerous schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Tennessee. The Bulldogs have yet to offer, but he still likes what he has heard from Kirby Smart's program, and a visit is likely coming soon. Clemson and Alabama will host him in the coming weeks while he is fresh off a visit to Knoxville to check out Tennessee again.

"What really stood out was the energy and the high tempo as they were coming in and out of periods," Strozier said about watching Tennessee's spring practice. "Just the pace and how well they are conditioned is what impressed me the most."

He has continued to build a strong bond with the duo of Tim Banks and Willie Martinez, and he enjoyed the opportunity to see them coach in-persin.

"It was really good to see them coach," Strozier said of getting to watch Banks and Martinez in action. "It was good to see how they work. They are recruiting me, but I have to recruit them too, to scout them and see how they coach. Coach Banks and Coach Nez are really into the game. They are high energy, and they want to see the players at their best."

The Tennessee coaches are recruiting Strozier to play any position in the secondary, which is something appealing to him.

"It feels good knowing that I have worked up to the point where not only does my high school coach trust me, but college coaches trust me on that level too," Strozier said of this.

So coming out of the visit, did the Vols make a move for the standout from the Atlanta area.

"I really enjoyed the visit," Strozier said of what the visit did for the Vols in his recruitment. "Between Coach Heup, Coach Banks, and Coach Nez, I felt very welcomed. The whole Tennessee staff, really. I felt loved there. My family loved Tennessee. They really enjoyed the love the staff showed us. It was a great visit."

Dabo Swinney's program has been heavy in Strozier's ear as well in recent months.

It has been the same message, really," Strozier said of the message from Clemson. "They really want me and feel like I would be a great fit in their program and defense. They love my film. They love my tape; that is especially what Coach (Mike)Reed was saying."

Strozier has paid close attention to how the Tigers have recruited the Greater Atlanta area in recent years, and it has stood out to him.

"I take that in great consideration knowing the entire defensive staff at Clemson has been able to develop and produce great athletes from my area, so they will be great athletes at the NFL level," he said of this.

The perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide is working to pull the prized prospect out of the Peach State as well. The way they run their established program daily has been key in catching his attention.

"I mean, going there and seeing how they run everything," Strozier said of what has caught his attention about Alabama. "Bama is Bama, but when you go on a Bama visit, you can see why they have a good program and produce every year. Bama speaks for itself."

The chance to frequently play on college football's biggest stage, which Alabama seemingly does year in and out, has also caught his attention about Nick Saban's program.

"It feels pretty good knowing that if I go to Alabama and play, then I would have the opportunity to get watched by the entire country on the biggest stage," Strozier said. "Knowing I would get the recognition and eyes on me that I would need for the next level feels pretty good."

So what is next for the standout prospect from Alpharetta?

"I have my first official scheduled with Clemson for the first week of June," Strozier said of his plans. "The month of June, I will probably be on officials then work on deciding after those."

As he continues to take these visits, he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"I mean, it is really just finding a school that is real with me," he said. " A school that is going to be real with me about what is going on inside of that program and help me get ready for what is next."