Coveted Georgia LB C.J. Allen Sets Official Visit to Tennessee

C.J. Allen has quickly turned into one of the nation's most premiere prospects. The coveted linebacker from Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.) holds numerous offers, including the likes of Georgia, USC and Tennessee.

Allen announced today on twitter that he has set his official visit date with the Vols.

He tells Volunteer Country that he will officially visit Georgia the first weekend of June, then Southern California the weekend of June 17-19, and will be at Tennessee from the 24-26th.

Tennessee has made Allen a priority at the linebacker position for the past few months. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary was in to Lamar County Comprehensive to check on Allen through his coaches, as contact is not permitted at this time.

Allen recently visited Tennessee in April and is set to return to campus again the weekend of Memorial Day for another unofficial visit.

"It was a great visit overall," Allen said of the April trip. "Just coming in and touring the facility, seeing some of the guys and talking with them. The best part for me was talking to the coaches. Talking with Coach BJ, Coach Banks and Coach Heupel, it was great conversation. They are all just real, honest coaches. At one point, it was not even about football, it was about life. Coach BJ was talking about life and being more of a life coach and teaching about that. He truly cares about his players, also coach Heupel and Coach Banks."

"Definitely getting to see more of the facilities this time," Allen said of what he saw that was different on the trip. "Seeing the weight room and the nutrition rooms. When I came the first time, it was for a game, so I didn't get to see as much. I got to see more of it this time."

During the trip, Allen was able to take in Tennessee's spring game and came away impressed.

"It was crazy when you see how the offense moves that fast, then the defense has to move like that too," Allen said of his thoughts on the tempo of the scrimmage. "It was high intensity all the way through the scrimmage. Really, I was able to see how Jeremy Banks played in space, being able to do it all. I feel like I would fit great in that scheme."

"I would say Tennessee passed some schools, and they are one of the top on my list," Allen said at the time. "They definitely moved up this weekend."

Tennessee will look to continue with this momentum as they host Allen multiple times in the coming months. They will have to battle Georgia, USC, and Oklahoma to this finish line, if they hope to secure his commitment.