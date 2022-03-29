Coveted In-State OL Brycen Sanders Set to Visit Vols After Naming Top Four

2023 Baylor School (Tenn.) standout Brycen Sanders has become one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the country. With

27 offers in hand, the standout from Chattanooga decided to cut his list after taking more visits and doing research with his family. Prior to publicly revealing his new top four list, he discussed each school with Sports Illustrated.

On Oklahoma: I think they have one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country. They have coach Lebby as offensive coordinator, and he is one of the best. Coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach, has put guys in the NFL every year. I really like the coaching staff and the relationship I am building with them. I had a great time out there on my visit. That was another important part. I had never been out there in the Midwest before, so it was important for me to go out there and see the coaches and the campus.

On LSU: I would say the main thing with LSU is with Coach Davis, the O-line coach. I really enjoy talking with him. I think he is one of the best in the country. I like how he is straight up with me. When he talks about their offensive scheme and how I could fit in it, I really like what they are going to do with their offense. The ability to play early is there since they lost four linemen to the draft this year and will probably lose at least two more next year.

On Tennessee: They have been talking to me for over a year now. They are about an hour and forty-five away from where I live right now. And just the relationships I have with the coaches. The visit in January was important to get to go up there with only three or four other offensive linemen being there. It was important to get to go up and talk to the coaches one-on-one, especially with Coach Elarbee.

On Ole Miss: They were my first offer after my sophomore year. Coach Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players. I like what they are doing with their program.

On what is next: It it is definitely more visits. I am visiting Tennessee tomorrow for Spring practice. Next weekend, I am taking an official to Ole Miss. Then the first two weekends of June, I am going to take LSU and Oklahoma officials.

On a decision timeline: After I take my officials in June, I will probably wait a few days, talk with my family and then commit in mid-June.